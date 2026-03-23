KUMHO TIRE U.S.A. SELECTS FOUR PIKES PEAK RACERS FOR INAUGURAL "GAINING TRACTION" PROGRAM

Emerging Colorado-Based Competitive Drivers to Receive Comprehensive Support for "The Race to the Clouds"

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumho Tire U.S.A., one of the world's leading tire manufacturers, today announced four competitive racers selected for its inaugural Gaining Traction Program in collaboration with the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, presented by Gran Turismo. Matus Huska, Earl O'Maley, Ernie Ramirez and Ben Ryan are each based in Colorado, possess five years or fewer of competitive racing experience on Pikes Peak, and have demonstrated strong growth potential through exceptional skill, passion, and a fearless approach to the unique demands of racing on America's Mountain.

Introducing the four competitive drivers of Kumho Tire U.S.A.’s inaugural Gaining Traction Program: Matus Huska, Earl O’Maley, Ernie Ramirez and Ben Ryan

Selected Drivers for the Kumho Tire Gaining Traction Program:

Matus Huska (Parker, CO) – Huska will compete in the Pikes Peak Open division, bringing four years of experience piloting his 2010 Audi TTS up the mountain.

– Huska will compete in the Pikes Peak Open division, bringing four years of experience piloting his 2010 Audi TTS up the mountain. Earl O'Maley (Colorado Springs, CO) – Racing a 2015 O'Maley Special Spec V in the Open Wheel division, O'Maley steps up with three years of Pikes Peak racing experience.

– Racing a 2015 O'Maley Special Spec V in the Open Wheel division, O'Maley steps up with three years of Pikes Peak racing experience. Ernie Ramirez (Aurora, CO) – Behind the wheel of his 2013 Mitsubishi Evolution, Ramirez returns to Pikes Peak for his second year in the Time Attack division.

– Behind the wheel of his 2013 Mitsubishi Evolution, Ramirez returns to Pikes Peak for his second year in the Time Attack division. Ben Ryan (Arvada, CO) – An old-school racer, Ryan will compete in a 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner in the Pikes Peak Open division, following two previous entries in the Time Attack division in 2023 and 2024.

"Our investment in these four talented Pikes Peak drivers goes beyond mere sponsorship; it's about fostering the next generation of motorsport champions and helping them navigate the unique demands of this legendary race," said Ed Cho, CEO Kumho Tire U.S.A. "Each of the selected participants demonstrates remarkable potential and a passion for racing that aligns perfectly with Kumho Tire's spirit of innovation and performance. We look forward to seeing them leverage our most advanced, high-performance tire to achieve new milestones in their competitive careers."

"Pikes Peak has long been a proving ground for talented drivers, and it's exciting to see a program that invests directly in emerging competitors from Colorado," said Melissa Eickhoff, CEO of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. "Through this partnership with Kumho Tire, these four drivers have the opportunity to grow their careers while contributing to the Colorado legacy that has defined the Race to the Clouds for more than a century."

As part of the inaugural Gaining Traction Program, racers will receive financial support, a supply of KUMHO V730 tires, and driver development resources. Beyond the track, drivers will gain visibility through an autograph session at the Kumho Tire booth during Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs, connecting them directly with racing enthusiasts and media.

The KUMHO V730 tire is built to maximize grip and handling for competitive driving environments. Its mixture of ultra-high grip synthetic resins and fine carbon black featured in the racing compound provides necessary traction, while application of a high-strength carcass and optimized footprint design manages lateral cornering forces and enhances endurance and longevity. For more information on the full product lineup of Kumho Tire U.S.A., visit www.kumhotireusa.com.

About KUMHO TIRE Co. Inc.

Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has more than 60 years of history of pioneering innovative approaches to developing tires and is dedicated to providing exceptional driving experiences to consumers around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho Tire U.S.A. is the US sales, marketing, product development, and distribution arm of Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

For more information on Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc., and its products, please visit www.kumhotireusa.com. Follow Kumho Tire on Facebook, Instagram and on X @KumhoTireUSA.

SOURCE Kumho Tire USA