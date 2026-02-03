Kunes Auto & RV Group Expands into Twin Cities and Chicago North Shore with Strategic Acquisitions

Family-Owned Dealer Group Acquires Three Locations in Minnesota and Lake Bluff, Illinois

DELAVAN, Wis., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing automotive and recreational vehicle dealership groups, announced today the completion of three strategic acquisitions that significantly expand the company's footprint in two key markets: the Twin Cities metro area and Chicago's prestigious North Shore.

In Minnesota, the company acquired two dealerships, now named Kunes Apple Valley and Kunes Valley GMC in Hastings, from the family-owned Valley Automotive Group. In Illinois, Kunes acquired Kunes Lakes Chevrolet in Lake Bluff from The Exchange, a prominent Chevrolet dealership group.

The Minnesota expansion marks the company's first entry into the Twin Cities market. The Valley Automotive Group acquisition represented a compelling succession story, with the family-run business seeking a buyer who would preserve their values and commitment to employees. As fellow family-owned businesses, Kunes proved to be the right cultural fit. Members of the previous owner's family will continue to lead the Minnesota operations.

The Lake Bluff acquisition positions Kunes directly in the Chicago suburbs for the first time, bringing the company closer to the city than ever before. Located on Chicago's North Shore, Kunes Lakes Chevrolet is a high-end Chevrolet dealership serving one of the region's most vibrant communities. For Greg Kunes, President and a Chicago-area native, this opportunity holds special significance as it strengthens the company's relationship with his hometown market.

"These acquisitions represent major growth for us in two very exciting markets," said Scott Kunes, Kunes' Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director. "We've been eager to enter the Twin Cities market and strengthen our relationship with the Chicago North Shore community. Both acquisitions align perfectly with our commitment to putting people first and building lasting relationships."

True to the company's values-driven approach, Kunes is working to keep existing staff in place at all three locations to support the transition and continue the success these dealerships have achieved that made them attractive acquisitions.

These deals mark significant milestones for the Delavan, Wisconsin-based company. The Lake Bluff location represents Greg Kunes' 53rd acquisition since the company began its expansion in 1996. Kunes now operates 45 total locations across the Midwest, having grown from six locations just 12 years ago.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to over 40 locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

