Kunes Auto & RV Group Named to 2025 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Awards

DELAVAN, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing automotive and recreational vehicle dealership groups, has been named to the 2025 RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Awards, a prestigious recognition honoring the top RV dealerships across North America.

The RVBusiness Top 50 Dealers of North America were recently celebrated during a gala awards ceremony held in conjunction with the RV Dealers Association (RVDA) Convention/Expo at the Paris Las Vegas. The annual Top 50 program recognizes RV dealerships in the United States and Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer service, business operations, employee development and community engagement.

"Being named to RVBusiness' Top 50 Dealers is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's commitment to serving our customers and communities at the highest level," said Mike Coyle, COO of Kunes Auto & RV Group's RV Division. "This recognition reinforces our mission to provide exceptional experiences while staying true to our core values of faith, family and giving back."

Founded in 1996, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to more than 40 automotive and RV dealership locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota. The family-owned organization continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction and community impact.

Kunes Auto & RV Group remains dedicated to delivering outstanding customer experiences across its RV operations while fostering a culture rooted in integrity, service and generosity.

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto & RV Group has grown to over 40 locations across the Midwest. The family-owned company operates with a mission centered on faith, family, and giving back, donating 10% of its annual net profits to local charities. Kunes has received numerous accolades, including multiple "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, recognizing its commitment to employees, customers, and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.kunes.com.

