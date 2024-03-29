Kunes Auto & RV Group Strengths Presence in Wisconsin with New Store Acquisition

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto & RV Group, a Midwest automotive group, is continuing its company growth with the opening of its new store in Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin. Purchased from Finley GMC, the new automotive store will operate as Kunes GMC of Beloit starting April 1st, giving Kunes 45 automotive and RV dealerships spanning Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota. Kunes has operated GM dealerships since 2004 and the new store will mark Kunes' 10th GM dealership, as well as a first in the Beloit community.

Kunes Auto & RV Group

With legacy spanning generations, Kunes has consistently upheld its core values with family being at the heart of the company, this transition not only signifies growth but also represents a continuation of the family-owned tradition that both Kunes and Finley GMC embody.

"We are thrilled to welcome Finley GMC into the Kunes family," said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "Our commitment to providing above and beyond automotive customer experiences and services coincides with the values upheld by Finley GMC, and we look forward to continuing their legacy of excellence in the Beloit community."

Kunes will retain the expertise of Tom Finley, the owner of Finley GMC, who is retiring after 40 years, as his knowledge and esteem in the community will be invaluable during the transition.

Founded by a family for families, Kunes places a strong emphasis on fostering familial relationships, both within the company and its customers. 36 of Finley GMC employees will keep their position and join the Kunes family, including Matt Finley, Tom's son, as the store's Finance Manager.

The newest location offers a wide variety of new GMCs and Buick, and a large selection of used vehicles. As a leading automotive group, Kunes provides affordable, flexible and tailored financing solutions and options to meet the customer's needs.

Kunes GMC of Beloit is at 2700 Milwaukee Rd, Beloit, WI 53511.

For more information about Kunes Auto Group and your nearest dealership, visit ShopKunes.com. Visit the Kunes GMC of Beloit website at KunesGMCBeloit.com or call the dealership at (608) 365-0909.

About Kunes Auto & RV Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 40 locations spanning across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto –– Faith, Family, and Giving Back –– by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

Kunes' dedication to its employees, customers, and communities is shown through its countless "Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are given to 100 dealers nationwide every year. Kunes receives as many as 10 such awards each year with over 30 total awards dealership-wide. For more information, visit Kunes.com.

