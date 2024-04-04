Kunes Country Ford Awarded for Customer Service and Satisfaction

Ford Presidents Annual Award Honors Dealerships that Exceed Customer Expectations in Sales and Service



DELAVAN, Wis., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunes Auto Group, with 45 auto and RV dealerships spanning the Midwest, is honored to announce its Delavan location received the prestigious Ford President's Award for Customer Service and Satisfaction. Only 340 of the five thousand Ford dealerships across the country received the honor this year, and Kunes is the only Wisconsin dealer selected in 2024.

"We are honored to receive this distinguished recognition from Ford, which serves as a testament to everyone at Kunes Auto Group's unwavering commitment to prioritizing our customers above all. Being recognized as a frontrunner in customer service within the auto retailing sector year over year celebrates our consistent dedication to excellence and reinforces our pledge to maintain the highest service standards," said Scott Kunes, Chief Operating Officer of Kunes Auto Group.

This is the eighth time Kunes has won this award, which is given to Ford dealerships that demonstrate quality business practices and operate at the highest level of customer service, satisfaction and experience. Scoring is based on guest survey responses following their experience in the sales or service departments of the dealership. The President's Award is only given to dealerships that exceed guest expectations daily in every department.

To be eligible for the Ford President's Award, Ford Dealers must:

Be franchised on or before January 1, 2019 , and at the time the award is presented

, and at the time the award is presented Receive a minimum of 60 completed Sales and Service Customer Viewpoint surveys

Achieve 100% or higher retail Sales % Effectiveness for combined Car and Truck (CYTD)

Achieve a Customer Experience Index score greater than their CVP group score

Kunes Country Ford of Delavan opened its doors in 1997 and employs 75 people spanning customer service roles, service technicians and management. Kunes Auto and RV Group offers frequent training opportunities for employees on financing options, automotive features and more to give them the knowledge and confidence they need to help customers make the best purchase decisions for themselves and their families.

For more information on Kunes Auto Group and to find your location dealership, visit the website.

About Kunes Auto Group

Founded in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, Kunes Auto Group has since grown to over 42 locations across the Midwest. Previously Kunes Country, Kunes Auto Group lives up to its motto—Faith, Family, and Giving Back—by employing over 1,800 people and donating 10% of its yearly net profits to local charities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Trachsel, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

(541) 272-1726

SOURCE Kunes Auto & RV Group