KU's Master of Public Administration is now completely online

Taught by full-time, nationally recognized faculty and researchers, this first-rate online master's program is now accessible to more people.

LAWRENCE, Kan., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At KU, we recognize how family and work commitments, health or mobility limitations, and other responsibilities can create barriers to education and career advancement. With the goal of creating degree programs that are accessible to everyone with the ambition to succeed, KU's Master of Public Administration (MPA) is now 100% online.

A group of public administrators discuss community issues in a meeting room.

This MPA program is offered through the KU School of Public Affairs & Administration, which was recently ranked in the top 26 overall best public affairs programs in the nation and No.1 in local government management by U.S. News & World Report. Our online courses are taught by the same highly regarded faculty and expert instructors and meet the same rigorous educational standards as our on-campus programs — but they offer more flexibility for students to study whenever and wherever is most convenient. This online program is accredited by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA).

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for social and community service managers is projected to grow 9% from 2022 to 2032. When you earn a master's degree online from KU, you'll be part of a community that focuses on practice- and research-informed coursework, peer-to-peer learning, and public sector collaboration to prepare students for successful careers. By the end of your coursework, you will be ready to lead and manage in public governance; participate in and contribute to the public policy process; analyze, synthesize, think creatively, and make decisions; articulate and apply public service perspectives; and communicate and interact productively with a diverse and changing workforce and citizenry.

Earning your Master of Public Administration (MPA) online from KU prepares you to manage and lead public-serving organizations, especially at the state and local levels. This program specializes in the ethics, knowledge, critical thinking, and professional skills needed to serve diverse communities, combining theoretically grounded coursework and practical application to produce graduates who can lead, innovate, and problem-solve in public and nonprofit settings.

Graduate certificates are also available and taught by the same award-winning faculty as the MPA program. These two certificates — city and county management and public and nonprofit management — allow students to broaden their knowledge in a specific area and learn the most up-to-date theory and techniques used in practice. These certificate programs are a great way for public administration professionals to enhance their skills while earning credit that can count toward the full MPA degree.

Through Jayhawk Global, the university's education innovation center, KU plans to offer many more online degree opportunities, giving more students the chance to earn a globally recognized degree that signals prestige, quality, and career readiness.

