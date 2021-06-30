Kutak Rock Expands Litigation Team With Addition of Sarah Elsden in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that attorney Sarah Elsden has joined its national litigation practice group as of counsel in the firm's Spokane office.

Ms. Elsden focuses her practice on complex commercial and intellectual property litigation and counseling in connection with various industries, including software services, consumer products, and financial services. She offers extensive experience in a wide range of complex matters consisting of breach of contract, fraud, business torts, consumer protection, trade secret and unfair competition, privacy, and copyright and trademark infringement. Ms. Elsden has successfully represented clients in mediation, arbitration, state and federal district courts.

"Sarah is an accomplished and highly regarded litigator known for her energy and creativity," said Heather Yakely, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Spokane office. "Her substantial trial experience will deepen and strengthen our litigation bench as we continue to grow Kutak Rock's presence in the Pacific Northwest. Sarah will be an outstanding addition to the firm, and we are pleased to welcome her."

"I am excited to join Kutak Rock's well-respected and talented litigation practice group," said Elsden. "The firm's collegial environment and commitment to excellent client service make this the right move for me and my clients. I look forward to this next chapter."

Ms. Elsden earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from Gonzaga University School of Law and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Nevada Reno. Her unique background gave her over a decade of invaluable trial experience before law school and prior to private practice, she had a clerkship with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington where she worked on complex matters for the Eastern District and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. She is admitted to practice in Washington, as well as the EDWA and the Ninth Circuit.

