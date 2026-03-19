Kwench Juice Naples Franchisees Slated To Open Their 2nd Kwench Juice Location In Fort Myers, FL.

NAPLES, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwench Juice Franchising founder, Chris Gregoris is excited to announce that Naples, FL franchisees, Kamran and Sue Milani are slated to open their 2nd location in Fort Myers, FL located at 15880 Summerlin Rd. The couple has been operating their first Kwench Juice franchise in Naples since January of 2022. The grand opening of their 2nd Kwench Juice Café in Fort Myers, Florida, slated to open in May 2026.

Kam & Sue Milani

Longtime QSR entrepreneurs Kamran and Sue Milani are no strangers to operating multiple units with a vast amount of experience in multi-unit ownership. The couple is excited to get their 2nd Kwench Juice location opened with more coming in the pipeline. In addition, the couple plans on developing several units throughout the Southwest markets of Florida. The brand has entirely transformed the juice and smoothie cafe experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.

Kwench Juice Cafe offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Kwench menu features juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. Healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel. Or otherwise known as "Refreshingly Healthy"!

If you're interested in learning more about becoming a franchisee, please visit here:

http://kwenchjuicecafe.com.

For serious inquiries, please contact Chris Gregoris, Founder of Kwench Juice Cafe at [email protected] or 857-928-9096.

SOURCE Kwench Juice Franchising Inc.