Kyle Farnham Joins Finn Partners as First Global Consumer Practice Lead

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications agency Finn Partners today announced the appointment of Kyle Farnham to lead the firm's worldwide consumer practice, a new role. FINN's consumer practice currently has annual fees exceeding $12 million.

Kyle Farnham's joins FINN Partners as managing partner, consumer, a global role.

Farnham brings a proven track record of both integrated brand leadership and business development and will work with colleagues across the agency's 18 offices. Farnham's mandate is to establish a unified sector strategy that will benefit existing clients, advance the agency's reputation in the space and generate growth prospects for the firm.

Farnham joins FINN from Porter Novelli, where he led the New York and Chicago offices.

"We're very pleased to welcome Kyle to the firm," says Peter Finn, Founding Partner. "Consumer marketing is an area with great growth potential for FINN and this investment in senior talent demonstrates our confidence in future opportunities. At the same time, Kyle brings digital savvy to his role, an ever-evolving and growing area of client demand. We look forward to his contributions to our clients and staff across the globe and believe his involvement will greatly impact their overall success."

It is a sentiment echoed by those who have worked with Kyle directly.

Kyle will be located in the agency's New York office. His arrival comes nearly one year after Finn Partners' acquisition of consumer lifestyle specialist firm Missy Farren & Associates, a 20-person team dedicated to travel and hospitality, consumer products, sports and adventure, wellness and nonprofit, and less than one year after the acquisition of CatchOn in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which focuses on the travel, lifestyle and wellness sectors.

"I'm excited to partner with senior leaders across the practice as we work to make a difference in the way FINN Partners is viewed by consumer marketers," says Kyle Farnham. "We have a great team in place that's doing high impact work for an impressive roster of consumer clients. We will work to build on this foundation in a way that increases our value to existing clients and raises our visibility with brands looking for new ways of thinking."

"It's no secret that consumers' expectations of brands have never been greater. Our work will focus on advising brands across industries on how best to meet and exceed those expectations in meaningful, measurable ways," Farnham added.

Prior to joining Porter Novelli Kyle led BCW's U.S. Consumer Marketing practice, working with Bank of America, Hormel, IKEA, King's Hawaiian, Sony and Purina. Kyle also led Burson's integrated marketing communications team, which included creative, digital marketing/social media, events, channel planning and analytics, so Kyle comes with a strong understanding of how those all work together with PR to create effective integrated programs.

Before joining Burson, Kyle worked for more than 16 years at MSL in Atlanta, and served as the office Managing Director of ten of those years. Under Kyle's leadership, the Atlanta office served clients including The Home Depot, Abbott Laboratories, UPS, VF Corporation, Alcon, Siemens, Merial, Comcast, Purina and Waste Management. Most notably, Kyle built the Atlanta office into a digital marketing and social media center of excellence among all MSL U.S. offices.

Finn Partners

Founded on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent marketing and communications agencies in the world. Its record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With 750 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us as finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact:

renee.martin@finnpartners.com

646.307-6334

SOURCE Finn Partners

Related Links

http://www.finnpartners.com

