Kyndryl and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Business Transformations

Kyndryl and Google Cloud will apply their expertise in data and analytics, applied artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure modernization to help customers gain new insights and drive business outcomes. To enable these results for customers, Kyndryl and Google Cloud will jointly prioritize and focus on digital transformation projects.

In addition, Kyndryl's managed services for Google Cloud will help customers run their most critical business systems on Google Cloud's global and sustainable infrastructure, while seamlessly delivering applications and data across their entire footprint, from headquarters to the network edge.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Kyndryl is establishing a "Google Cloud Academy for Kyndryl" that will focus on developing capabilities to accelerate the move of mission-critical workloads onto Google Cloud. The program is designed to contribute to Google's goal of training 40 million new people on Google Cloud , and will drive several thousand new certifications in the coming years.

"We're excited to partner with Google Cloud and look forward to working together to help customers accelerate their ambitious digital business transformation plans," said Martin Schroeter, CEO and chairman of Kyndryl. "Through this strategic partnership, Kyndryl and Google Cloud will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, embrace the benefits of cloud and augment their operations with advanced data, analytics, and AI technology."

"The partnership between Google Cloud and Kyndryl represents a significant step forward as global enterprises seek to digitally transform their organizations," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Bringing together Google Cloud's global infrastructure and leading technology in AI, machine learning, and analytics with the world's largest provider of managed services and IT services will accelerate global businesses' ability to launch new, digital businesses and deliver their most critical workloads in a cloud environment."

To further their collaboration, Kyndryl and Google Cloud are focusing on several key solution areas, including:

Data, Analytics & AI: Kyndryl and Google Cloud plan to help customers enable data mobility and use analytics to achieve their data and digital transformation strategies by bringing together Kyndryl's data management services and integration capabilities with Google Cloud's analytics and AI platform.

SAP on Google Cloud: Kyndryl will accelerate its migration of mission-critical SAP workloads to Google Cloud by applying its vast ERP expertise to help customers move their SAP workloads to Google Cloud's global, reliable infrastructure, thereby deepening the insights available to them through data analytics, AI, and machine learning.

Enterprise Edge: Kyndryl plans to create new integrated industry solutions including managed services with Google Cloud to enable and expand connectivity, compute and analytics at the network edge. By combining Google Cloud's distributed edge and data services with Kyndryl's implementation and managed enterprise edge framework services, customers will be able to derive deep insights, execute tasks faster and enable rapid decision-making locally across business applications.

Industry Solutions for Financial Services: Kyndryl and Google Cloud are bringing together Kyndryl's 30 years of service experience in supporting the world's leading financial institutions and Google Cloud's open and flexible solutions for financial services. This partnership will enable financial institutions to transform into more efficient data-driven enterprises, while managing risk and administering controls across all facets of this highly regulated industry.

For more information about Kyndryl and Google's partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/about-us/alliances/google-cloud

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

