Kyndryl Unveils Quantum Safe Assessment Service to Enable Enterprise Readiness for the Quantum Era

New service helps organizations identify cryptographic vulnerabilities and build scalable post-quantum strategies

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled Kyndryl's Quantum Safe Assessment service to help enterprises prepare for the emerging opportunities and security threats posed by quantum computing. The new service identifies and analyzes cryptographic risk exposure across an organization's entire IT estate, creating a customized transformation roadmap to transition to quantum-safe security through post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This supports long-term data protection and regulatory requirements.

"Quantum computing security readiness is no longer a future concern — it is a strategic imperative," said Kris Lovejoy, Global Security & Resiliency Leader, Kyndryl. "Traditional encryption methods are increasingly at risk of being broken by advanced quantum systems, posing a significant threat to data security, regulatory compliance and business continuity. Through our Quantum Safe Assessment service, we help customers identify vulnerabilities and build scalable strategies for quantum-safe security so they can operate confidently in the post-quantum era."

Kyndryl's Quantum Safe Assessment service provides a comprehensive evaluation of an organization's digital environment to advise, prepare, design and implement quantum-safe solutions. The assessment identifies crucial systems and third-party interfaces that are most at risk, including payment gateways, customer databases, cloud infrastructure and mainframe systems, and prioritizes them based on the sensitivity of data and timeline for quantum threats.

Kyndryl collaborates with organizations to advise them on how to define processes and adopt technologies that enable quantum-safe security. Following an initial assessment, Kyndryl Consult experts can work with organizations to create, implement and manage a clear quantum-safe strategy supported by a step-by-step roadmap and enhanced digital resilience. By improving resilience and agility, this approach makes quantum readiness more accessible to organizations at any stage of their quantum journey.

Key features and capabilities of the service include:

Encryption discovery: Identifies all encryption methods currently protecting services, applications, systems, networks and data layers across the enterprise by creating a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) to understand where and how encryption is applied.





Risk-based classification: Evaluates which business services are most critical for protection and most vulnerable to quantum attacks based on data sensitivity and business impact.





Transformation roadmap: Develops a phased plan to transition to new quantum-resistant encryption standards and, ultimately, to full crypto agility.





Zero Trust integration: Integrates quantum readiness with Kyndryl's Zero Trust Adoption Framework to strengthen secure identity, endpoint, network and data protection.

Despite the quantum-safe urgency, there is a significant awareness gap among customers. The 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report found that only four percent of leaders believe quantum will be the technology with the greatest impact on their businesses in the next three years, underscoring the need for proactive preparation.

Learn more about Kyndryl's security and resiliency services.

