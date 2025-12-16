Kyndryl named Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens global Insurance Services report for agentic AI and generative AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been named a Leader in agentic AI and generative AI in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens global Insurance Services – Strategic Capabilities report.

Leading insurers are rapidly adopting generative AI and agentic AI to transform core operations, powering faster decision-making, more accurate pricing and enhanced customer experiences. The ISG report assessed 28 providers across two key areas: GenAI Development and Deployment Services and Agentic AI Development and Deployment Services. Kyndryl was recognized as a Leader in both categories, underscoring its ability to deliver adaptive, people-centric AI solutions at scale.

"Kyndryl is enabling insurance industry customers to transform their operations with enterprise-grade GenAI and agentic AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement," said Ashish Jhajharia, Lead Analyst, ISG. "By integrating advanced AI with legacy systems, they empower insurers to navigate challenges, driving resilience and fostering rapid innovation in a dynamic marketplace."

"We are honored to be recognized in ISG's global Insurance Services report because this acknowledgment reflects the trust that insurers are placing in Kyndryl to accelerate from AI pilots to enterprise-wide scaled execution," said Ralitsa Nenkova, Global Insurance Leader, Kyndryl Consult. "With our mission-critical systems experience, responsible approach to AI and insurance domain expertise, we are helping insurers to adopt mission-critical AI to modernize both their infrastructure and business operations to deliver measurable improvements in customer experience and drive competitive advantage."

Kyndryl's Agentic AI Framework, which combines the Company's mission-critical systems engineering experience and expertise, unique capabilities and distinct Kyndryl Consult methodology, is driving customer AI adoption and advancing their goal of becoming an AI-native enterprise. Kyndryl is furthering Agentic AI Framework adoption in the insurance industry by working with customers on a variety of projects, including an agentic AI-enabled actuarial solution that creates and embeds AI agents to deliver an end-to-end intelligent, automated workflow. The agents dynamically generate regulatory filings, support proactive regulatory compliance checks and deliver insights to drive real-time analysis and decision-making.

Read a copy of the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Insurance Services – Strategic Capabilities report and learn more about Kyndryl's AI services.

