Kyndryl and Lenovo Expand Partnership to Accelerate Scalable Hybrid Cloud and Edge Computing Solutions

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Lenovo, an industry leader in PCs, storage and server performance and reliability, today announced an expansion of their global partnership to develop and deliver scalable hybrid cloud solutions and edge computing implementations.

Through their extended collaboration, Kyndryl and Lenovo will create joint solutions that employ automation, optimization and differentiated IT infrastructure services to help customers meet their mission-critical on-premises and cloud-based distributed application service needs.

Distributed computing architectures require deep management expertise coupled with operational and performance excellence. As 75% of data moves to the edge1, Kyndryl and Lenovo are expanding their relationship to meet customer goals by providing a premium technology and services experience that drives innovation to address changing business needs and requirements.

"Today's new IT capabilities are transforming nearly every industry, and Lenovo is committed to empowering customers' intelligent transformation," said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo Group and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Together, this partnership will deliver leadership in innovation for hybrid multi-cloud deployments and the edge. Kyndryl's industry leadership in managed infrastructure capabilities coupled with Lenovo's extensive portfolio of solutions from the device to the cloud uniquely positions us to meet customers' mission critical, distributed service applications through automation, optimization and differentiated management technologies."

Lenovo will continue as Kyndryl's strategic partner for IT server projects for PCs, servers, storage and next generation edge compute technologies with a portfolio of joint solutions. Kyndryl's managed services skills and expertise will enable and support deployment of these joint solutions across customer infrastructure – from end user devices to the cloud.

Kyndryl and Lenovo also aim to provide integrated solutions for customers via an edge-to-cloud experience that leverages Lenovo's diverse portfolio of products – spanning edge computing, mobile, PCs and data center – with Kyndryl's customizable services for deployment, migration and optimization as a service or on prem.

"Our proven track record of delivering value to customers worldwide with Lenovo provides a solid foundation for expanding our relationship with new jointly architected solutions," said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances and Partnerships Leader, Kyndryl. "We're confident that customers will be able to continue to rely on the combination of Kyndryl and Lenovo to deliver reliable, high-performance infrastructure and services from personal computers to servers and storage to advanced computing at the edge."

Lenovo's existing partnerships with other Kyndryl ecosystem alliance partners also will allow for deep collaboration to provide optimal solutions for customers across hybrid cloud, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) and edge computing applications with a complete portfolio of ready to roll, plug and play solutions.

Kyndryl's extensive global delivery network and top-tier customer service and satisfaction, combined with Lenovo's worldwide device and technology infrastructure can help serve the expanding multi-vendor needs of customers in countries and markets across the globe.

Providing a complete portfolio of edge servers, AI-ready storage and solutions, Lenovo offerings are also available as-a-Service through Lenovo TruScale™, which easily extends workloads from the edge to the cloud in a consumption-based model.

For more information about how Kyndryl and Lenovo are partnering to serve joint customers, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl designs, runs, and manages modern, efficient, and reliable technology environments for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo.

1 https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/what-edge-computing-means-for-infrastructure-and-operations-leaders

SOURCE Kyndryl