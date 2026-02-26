KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT THE MORGAN STANLEY TMT CONFERENCE ON MARCH 3

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that Interim Chief Financial Officer Harsh Chugh will speak at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, Mr. Chugh will discuss information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl