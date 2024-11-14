Kyndryl and Microsoft collaborate to accelerate customers' cloud modernization

Microsoft selects Kyndryl to drive customers' transformation to RISE with SAP®

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to support customers' modernization journeys. Given Kyndryl's end-to-end services and deep SAP expertise, Microsoft has selected Kyndryl to participate in its RISE with SAP migration program to support customers' transformation journeys.

With 94% of executives prioritizing tech modernization, Kyndryl's recognition as a RISE with SAP delivery partner, extensive services and deep SAP and Microsoft experience equips the company to provide customers with the comprehensive and seamless migration support they require throughout their cloud transformation journey.

Kyndryl will enable customers to overcome their complexity challenges by coupling its unique combination of expertise and services to accelerate the transition to RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. Doing so enables Kyndryl to further support customers in minimizing business disruption, reducing costs and maximizing the business impact SAP solutions can deliver.

"Kyndryl will leverage our data and application expertise, comprehensive services and alliance ecosystem to guide customers in their complex cloud transformations from beginning to end. In addition, our Kyndryl Consult services can help customers drive business impact, support their modernization journeys and assist them in achieving their digital transformation goals," said Michael Bradshaw, Kyndryl's Applications, Data and AI Global Practice Leader.

Since establishing their global strategic alliance in November 2021, Kyndryl and Microsoft's continued collaboration has provided customers with the end-to-end services to provide them with complete support on their digital transformation journey, including extending Microsoft Cloud's ability to deliver AI and generative AI solutions and supporting customers in unlocking value from their SAP data.

"With Kyndryl's unparalleled suite of migration services and their extensive expertise in RISE with SAP, they are an invaluable Microsoft partner. And Kyndryl's advanced security capabilities and ability to efficiently migrate customers well ahead of the 2027 SAP deadline exemplify the strength and reliability of our collaboration," said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader for Global System Integrators, Enterprise System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft.

