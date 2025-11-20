Kyndryl Extends Partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to Deliver Automated IT Operations and Delivery Transformation

New delivery model and cyber resilience framework will reduce manual interventions and operational expenses

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced a three-year partnership renewal with Vodafone Idea (Vi), India's leading telecom operator. This collaboration will transform Vi's IT operations delivery, streamline application operations management and provide a unified and integrated cyber resilience framework.

As part of the extended agreement with Vi, Kyndryl will build and deliver a cyber resilience framework focused on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations and incident recovery services. Kyndryl will also redesign Vi's cybersecurity architecture to further enhance compliance for anticipated future regulatory frameworks. By strengthening the cybersecurity posture and reducing manual interventions, Kyndryl will mitigate the impact of security disruptions by providing early visibility into threats and vulnerabilities and faster recovery of critical business data.

Kyndryl will also deploy a next-generation IT Ops delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights. This modernized approach will help Vi transition data insights and automation to advance the platform capabilities to a zero-touch delivery framework, significantly enhancing service delivery. Kyndryl will drive large transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP) that will provide Vi with enhanced operational agility and reduce costs.

Vi will continue to leverage Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl's AI-powered open integration platform, to accelerate operational improvements through automation and deep, data-driven insights. To date, Kyndryl Bridge has deployed more than 1,000 unique automations at Vi to reduce delivery event noise by 15 percent and provide unified business services observability. Kyndryl Bridge generates more than 15 million AI-enabled insights each month, enabling more than 1,200 customers around the world to proactively run and transform their IT estates. Kyndryl continues to invest in Kyndryl Bridge to further enhance its quality of services and enable greater profitability and faster growth for customers across industries.

"At Vi, our focus is on building a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT backbone that can support rapid innovation and business agility," said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi. "Our partnership with Kyndryl enables us to leverage advanced automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimize our IT infrastructure. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in aligning our technology investments with long-term business objectives and delivering greater value to our customers."

"We're proud that Vodafone India has recognized Kyndryl's core expertise in managing mission-critical systems and delivering complex transformations through this extended partnership," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. "Our deep understanding of Vodafone India's business priorities has enabled us to consistently deliver innovations that have strengthened its IT and digital backbone, while driving business agility and operational efficiencies."

As telecom organizations in India and around the world focus on automation, data, cloud and network transformation to stay competitive, Kyndryl remains at the forefront of delivering integrated solutions across IT infrastructure, network management and security services, as well as big data, AI and automation solutions.

Kyndryl's long-standing partnership with Vi has been pivotal in enabling seamless technology integration and IT transformation. This includes managing the integration of two separate entities to form Vodafone Idea Limited, ensuring zero impact during the COVID-19 pandemic with an agile, structured pandemic Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and driving 26 consolidation projects in record time to enhance key business functions.

With this extended collaboration, Vi is poised to further align its IT strategy with business objectives, maximize return on IT investments and reduce time-to-market for new digital services and products.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The Company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company's equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. The company offers products and services to its customers in India under the TM Brand name "Vi". For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

