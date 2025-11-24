Kyndryl Launches Agentic AI Framework and Services for the Mainframe

AI-powered capabilities enhance managed services delivery for IBM Z customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced new AI-powered services that combine the Company's deep mainframe expertise with agentic AI and hybrid IT computing capabilities to accelerate application and solutions development, increase operational agility and unlock new business insights by expanding customers' AI usage on the platform.

Kyndryl's agentic AI mainframe services are designed to enable IBM z/OS customers to embrace innovative technology, expertise and AI-infused delivery of services, speeding decision making and simplifying complex processes across application and infrastructure management.

"Kyndryl is leading the way in providing world-class agentic AI-enabled delivery services to customers that will instill confidence in the mainframe's role as an engine of innovation for global enterprises," said Hassan Zamat, Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise & zCloud at Kyndryl. "We are committed to combining the power of our skilled delivery practitioners with agentic AI to provide differentiated experiences and outcomes to help drive growth for our customers."

The new agentic mainframe services can be combined with the agentic ingestion capabilities of Kyndryl's Agentic AI Framework to enable seamless orchestration of agents and workflows. Customers will benefit from:

Smarter decision-making and faster, proactive issue resolution.

Improved reliability and smoother software lifecycle compliance.

Access to deep expertise and AI to overcome skills gaps, while utilizing their internal organizational knowledge.

Quicker response to emerging opportunities and threats, reducing risk and enabling more resilient, modernized IT environments.

Kyndryl's AI-powered mainframe services are integrated with the Kyndryl Bridge open integration platform to deliver intelligent automation, predictive analytics and insights across mainframe infrastructure and applications. To further drive transformation of mainframe delivery for customers, Kyndryl is deploying IBM watsonx Assistant for Z and other AI ecosystem platforms that can enable intelligent automation, orchestration and lifecycle management.

"Through our collaboration with Kyndryl, we're helping enterprises bring powerful AI capabilities to the core systems that run their business," said Skyla Loomis, General Manager of IBM Z Software. "Kyndryl's newest AI services empower clients to deploy advanced AI on the mainframes that form the backbone of their operations to accelerate decision-making and drive operational agility."

Kyndryl's new agentic AI-powered mainframe delivery services include Kyndryl AI Assistant for Z, an AI-powered knowledge base of Kyndryl's decades of mainframe experience, which is integrated within Kyndryl Bridge and helps to address customer challenges with skills development and retention. Collectively, the new capabilities can proactively prompt and accelerate execution of platform management.

Kyndryl's approach also taps into the Company's intellectual property and deep expertise in mainframe transformation with complementary technologies from the cloud hyperscalers and other global partners to unlock innovation for customers.

With decades of mainframe services know-how and new solution designs that bring AI inferencing closer to mainframe data, Kyndryl can help customers speed and scale AI processing capabilities across their mainframe environments. Doing so reduces latency, enhances performance in applications like real-time fraud detection, insurance claim processing and end-customer buying patterns, while improving the overall customer experience.

According to Kyndryl's 2025 State of Mainframe Modernization Survey, 88% of respondents have implemented or plan to implement AI, including agentic and generative AI, in their mainframe environment. They state that the use of AI on the mainframe will increase business agility (37%), create faster, repeatable operational actions less prone to human error (32%), and save money (31%). However, 70% have difficulties finding the right multi-skilled talents within their organization. The study shows AI is expected to drive $12.7B in cost savings and $19.5B of increased revenues over the next 3 years, with the top use cases including enhanced performance and resource allocation, fraud detection and security and threat assessment/detection.

