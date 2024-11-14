Kyndryl and Microsoft unveil new services to advance cyber resilience for customers

New Kyndryl services, co-developed with Microsoft, provide augmented security operations and fortify Kyndryl's cyber resilience framework

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today introduced a new suite of services, co-developed with Microsoft, to enhance cyber resilience for businesses globally.

Kyndryl and Microsoft have built upon their successful, long-standing partnership to develop differentiated, scalable security and resiliency services. The new services are integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, the industry-leading, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, open integration digital business platform. Combining Kyndryl's deep services expertise with Microsoft's security technologies provides businesses a comprehensive approach to defending their operations from nefarious threats and attacks.

This collaboration between Kyndryl and Microsoft can help customers address their expansive cyber resilience needs, ranging from compliance to secure, resilient IT infrastructure, especially considering that cyberattacks are the top concern for business leaders.

"As businesses continue to embrace digital modernization and rapid advancements in technology, the cyber threat landscape and growing regulatory pressures around the world are becoming increasingly complex," said Michelle Weston, Vice President of Security & Resiliency, Kyndryl. "Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft, we are positioned to meet our customers' needs by providing robust security capabilities and supporting their regulatory readiness. Our combined expertise allows us to deliver services that not only protect our customers' assets, but also empower them to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital environment."

"The need for robust cyber resilience has never been greater," said Ricardo Davila, Senior Director, Kyndryl, at Microsoft. "By leveraging Microsoft's security technologies and Kyndryl's expertise, together, we're helping businesses protect their critical assets, so they can operate with confidence. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to combat cyber threats, so they can realize digital transformation across industries."

Through its services, Kyndryl provides customers:

Enhanced risk and compliance readiness: To help support customers' cyber regulatory readiness around the world, Kyndryl's services with Microsoft Purview can automatically assess and manage compliance across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. A global team of security experts recommend the most relevant assessments and advise on which policies and operational procedures to implement to help mitigate compliance risk.

To help support customers' cyber regulatory readiness around the world, Kyndryl's services with Microsoft Purview can automatically assess and manage compliance across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. A global team of security experts recommend the most relevant assessments and advise on which policies and operational procedures to implement to help mitigate compliance risk. Security information and event management (SIEM) migration: Customers can migrate existing Microsoft Sentinel SIEM solutions quickly, enhancing security operations center (SOC) capabilities and accelerating onboarding processes, reducing time to initiate the delivery of services.

Customers can migrate existing Microsoft Sentinel SIEM solutions quickly, enhancing security operations center (SOC) capabilities and accelerating onboarding processes, reducing time to initiate the delivery of services. Identity and access management (IAM): Protecting identities and controlling access is one of the first lines of defense against threats to an organization's data and systems. Using Zero Trust principles, Kyndryl's services with Microsoft Entra enhance security and provide a better user experience for customers by offering simplified user authentication, identity governance and integrations to help secure access to their resources.

Protecting identities and controlling access is one of the first lines of defense against threats to an organization's data and systems. Using Zero Trust principles, Kyndryl's services with Microsoft Entra enhance security and provide a better user experience for customers by offering simplified user authentication, identity governance and integrations to help secure access to their resources. Increased detection and response (XDR) capabilities: Businesses have increasingly complex IT architecture with remote endpoints that use several operating systems and device types. The XDR services with Microsoft Defender enable threat prevention, detection and response against increasingly sophisticated attacks on customer assets, including email, identity, Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, cloud infrastructure and data.

As part of the partnership, Kyndryl became a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Visit the Kyndryl and Microsoft alliance page for more information on the strategic partnership.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

