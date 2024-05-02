Kyndryl and Rubrik Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Offer Cyber Incident Recovery

Partnership and Kyndryl services with Rubrik provide customers with data protection to enhance cyber resilience

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a global strategic alliance and new Kyndryl services with Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, to help Kyndryl customers achieve cyber resilience with cyber incident recovery, data protection, data analytics and data security posture.

Today's announcement builds on Kyndryl and Rubrik's established collaboration around building cyber resilient environments for Kyndryl and Rubrik customers across industries, such as healthcare, banking and education.

As part of the strategic alliance, Rubrik collaborated with Kyndryl to co-develop and launch Kyndryl Incident Recovery with Rubrik. This fully managed 'as-a-service' solution provides customers with data protection and cyber incident recovery, backup, and disaster recovery for cloud and on-premises workloads. The solution is designed to significantly reduce the impact of cyber incidents and recover business-critical operations with the following key benefits:

Cyber Incident Recovery : Helps decrease the time and risk of system downtime and better support IT modernization outcomes, which will significantly help mitigate the impact of cyber incidents and reduce IT costs and complexities for customers.

: Helps decrease the time and risk of system downtime and better support IT modernization outcomes, which will significantly help mitigate the impact of cyber incidents and reduce IT costs and complexities for customers. Managed Backup: Reduces data loss risk by providing access to critical data and helping to recover from adverse conditions, stresses, incidents and data being compromised.

Reduces data loss risk by providing access to critical data and helping to recover from adverse conditions, stresses, incidents and data being compromised. Disaster Recovery: Accelerates data, application and IT infrastructure recovery following an outage with continuous data replication. Businesses can then recover from disasters and the ever-growing threats of cyber incidents.

"Data is the most critical business asset today – and the more data that organizations accumulate, the more they are faced with making sure their data is protected and their critical business processes are recoverable," said Michelle Weston, Vice President of Global Offerings for Security & Resiliency, Kyndryl. "Moreover, many organizations around the world are faced with rigorous cyber recovery requirements driven by regulations, further increasing the urgency for cyber resilience. Through our partnership with Rubrik, we are committed to helping our shared customers improve their cyber resilience while also helping them reduce their IT cost and complexity."

"Kyndryl and Rubrik are working towards a common goal: keeping organizations' critical systems up and running after a cyber incident, the ultimate cyber resilience," said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances, Rubrik. "Having seen firsthand how our teams work together our customers can be cyber resilient in the face of the ever-evolving threat landscape."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com .

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world's data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

