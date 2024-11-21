KYNDRYL ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $300 million share repurchase program.

"Our share repurchase authorization reflects the confidence we have in our business and our outlook for profitable growth," said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our significant progress in expanding our margins and generating free cash flow is allowing us to begin returning capital to shareholders, while maintaining a prudent capital structure and flexibility to execute on our strategic initiatives."

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time in open market transactions and may also repurchase shares in accelerated share buyback programs, tender offers, privately negotiated transactions or by other means. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The timing and amount of repurchase transactions will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, share price, legal requirements and other factors. The program does not have a set expiration date and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Additionally, as previously announced, Kyndryl will host an Investor Day today beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Schroeter, along with additional members of the executive leadership team, will discuss Kyndryl's market opportunities and growth strategy. A live video webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting investors.kyndryl.com on Kyndryl's investor relations website. A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website immediately following the event. A replay of the event will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.kyndryl.com.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business condition, results of operations, financial position, business outlook and business trends and other non-historical statements, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "plan," "poised," "position," "predict," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions and beliefs regarding future business and financial performance.

The Company's actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others: failure to attract new customers, retain existing customers or sell additional services to customers; failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; competition; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers and partners; failure to address and adapt to technological developments and trends; inability to attract and retain key personnel and other skilled employees; impact of economic, political, public health and other conditions; damage to the Company's reputation; inability to accurately estimate the cost of services and the timeline for completion of contracts; service delivery issues; the Company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; the impact of our business with government customers; failure of the Company's intellectual property rights to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the Company to obtain, retain and extend necessary licenses; the impairment of our goodwill or long-lived assets; risks relating to cybersecurity, data governance and privacy; risks relating to non-compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; adverse effects from tax matters and environmental matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; the Company's pension plans; the impact of currency fluctuations; risks related to the Company's spin-off; and risks related to the Company's common stock and the securities market.

Additional risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and may be further updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl