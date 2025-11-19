Kyndryl Announces Agentic AI Digital Trust to Support Governance of AI Agents at Scale

New services address emerging risks as organizations expand agentic AI across mission-critical environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced Kyndryl Agentic AI Digital Trust to help enterprises securely manage and scale their agentic AI deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The new services, embedded in the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, strengthen reliability, security, trust and stability of AI agents across critical enterprise operations.

The rapid adoption of AI across enterprises has significantly outpaced the development of essential controls for security, governance and trust. According to the 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report, 68% of organizations are heavily investing in AI, while 61% felt more pressure than a year ago to prove ROI from these investments — even as most major cyber outages stem from human error or connectivity gaps.

"While agentic AI unlocks powerful new capabilities, it can also introduce new and potentially unpredictable security challenges when not governed properly," said Kris Lovejoy, Global Security and Resiliency Leader, Kyndryl. "As AI agents become more sophisticated and increasingly embedded across the enterprise, organizations need clear guardrails to govern and manage them responsibly. Kyndryl Agentic AI Digital Trust helps customers build trust and resilience into their AI agent deployments so that innovation is governed, resilient and enterprise-ready."

To address the gap between rapid AI adoption and formal oversight of agents working across robust and reliable environments, Kyndryl Agentic AI Digital Trust acts as a control center for secure and transparent agentic AI adoption. It provides a security-first approach to managing how AI agents operate, especially in regulated environments where data security, compliance and classification are critical.

Designed to integrate with existing enterprise security infrastructure and hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Kyndryl Agentic AI Digital Trust supports the hyperscaler cloud platforms and Kyndryl's diverse ecosystem of global strategic alliances. For instance, Kyndryl collaborates with Microsoft to bring maturity into modelling environments, processes and assets to establish and strengthen trust, governance and compliance for Agentic AI by utilizing Microsoft Fabric IQ, Microsoft Fabric Digital Twin Builder and Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence. Kyndryl's deep expertise in AI and cybersecurity and strategic partnerships can enable organizations to efficiently manage AI agents across different technology platforms, providing the flexibility to operate securely and meet corporate and regulatory requirements.

Integral to the core functioning of the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, these security measures address the lifecycle of AI agent governance, including Agent Discovery and Registration; Agent Testing and Certification; Continuous Policy Monitoring and Enforcement; Auditing and Compliance Reporting; Managed AI Detection and Response (AI-MDR); and Proactive Risk Management.

