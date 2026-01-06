Kyndryl announces Chief Human Resources Officer plans to retire and names successor

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Maryjo Charbonnier plans to retire after an impactful tenure in the role since the Company's inception and almost twenty years of serving as a public-company CHRO. Charbonnier will retire from her role on March 31 and remain at Kyndryl as an Executive Advisor until the end of August. She will be succeeded by Mark Paulek as CHRO effective April 1.

"Maryjo has been instrumental in shaping Kyndryl into an employer of choice and building a culture that attracts, develops and retains exceptional talent," said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. "Her leadership has cultivated a highly engaged workforce, established a disciplined and scalable approach to upskilling, and helped Kyndryl earn more than 100 workplace awards worldwide. Maryjo leaves behind a powerful foundation that will support our people, our customers and the Company's growth for years to come."

Since joining Kyndryl in 2022, Paulek has played a critical role in designing and delivering Kyndryl's human capital strategy. He has led human resources for Kyndryl's commercial organization, transforming the Company for growth across Countries, Practices, Kyndryl Consult and Delivery. Paulek's appointment underscores the strength of Kyndryl's leadership bench and focus on talent development and succession planning to drive growth.

"I am pleased to appoint Mark to this critical role as we continue to execute our growth strategy," Schroeter continued. "With his deep understanding of Kyndryl's business and strong track record of building and leading high-growth organizations, Mark is uniquely positioned to advance our human capital strategy. His leadership will further strengthen our culture and ensure we have the talent and skills needed to deliver innovation and value for our customers in the AI era."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "objectives," "opportunity," "plan," "position," "predict," "project," "should," "seek," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business condition, results of operations, financial position, business outlook and business trends and other non-historical statements, are forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and may be further updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kyndryl press contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl