Kyndryl Announces Agreement to Purchase Cloud-Services Provider Solvinity

Will broaden Kyndryl's portfolio, enabling customers to modernize, innovate and secure sensitive workloads

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today entered into an agreement to acquire privately held Solvinity Group B.V., a provider of secure managed cloud platforms and services in the Netherlands.

"Kyndryl's acquisition of Solvinity will enable us to offer customers expanded services in modernizing, innovating and securing sensitive and complex workloads," said Petra Goude, President of Kyndryl Strategic Markets. "This transaction reflects our proactive investment in mission-critical capabilities as we empower customers to bolster security, respond to increasing regulatory requirements and transform for a competitive and rapidly evolving landscape."

By combining Kyndryl's mission-critical advisory, implementation and managed services capabilities with Solvinity's private and hybrid sovereign cloud offerings, Kyndryl is continuing to innovate how customers manage, secure and automate workloads. These expanded capabilities will support customers in running highly sensitive workloads with stringent security and compliance requirements in navigating evolving regulations on data sovereignty. Customers will benefit from an enhanced portfolio of security capabilities, cloud platform services, AI enablement and Kyndryl's team of experts with deep national and international certifications, allowing them to innovate and focus on their core business.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval and the required consultation with employee representatives.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

