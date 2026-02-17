Kyndryl Announces Filing of Form 10-Q for Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

No restatement of current period or any previously reported financial statements

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the Form 10-Q) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company also filed amendments to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and to its Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. There has been no restatement of current period or any previously reported financial statements.

In the filings, the Company disclosed material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to its disclosure processes, including with respect to certain cash management practices regarding deferring vendor payments quarter to quarter. The Company has disclosed a remediation plan to continuously enhance and update related internal controls.

The Company's financial position remains strong. Kyndryl's global team remains laser-focused on delivering mission-critical services for customers and meeting its multi-year performance objectives.

