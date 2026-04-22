Kyndryl Expands Distributed Cloud Services with Google Cloud to Accelerate Sovereign and AI-Ready Application Modernization

New services extend cloud capabilities into customer environments, enabling workloads to run where data, regulatory or performance goals demand

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the expansion of its Distributed Cloud services with Google Cloud, designed to help enterprises transform with AI and modernize applications across private cloud, on-premises data centers, and edge computing environments. Kyndryl will provide end-to-end cloud and IT services — from consulting and implementation to managed services — helping enterprises build and operate distributed cloud environments consistently across hybrid and multicloud infrastructures.

Under the expanded collaboration, Kyndryl cloud and IT experts will help enterprises integrate Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) with Kubernetes-based application modernization on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), enabling organizations to run cloud-native workloads where their data sovereignty, regulatory or performance goals demand — while maintaining control over where data resides and how it is governed.

As enterprises scale cloud adoption, many are facing fragmented environments, rising costs and increasing regulatory pressure. At the same time, the growth of data intensive and AI-driven workloads is driving demand for architectures that can operate consistently across distributed environments and meet evolving data sovereignty requirements.

"As data and AI workloads scale, customers are looking for greater control and visibility across their cloud environments," said Giovanni Carraro, Global Strategic Alliances Leader, Kyndryl. "Together with Google Cloud, we're helping enterprises modernize applications and operate more effectively across distributed environments — without compromising performance or compliance."

"Google Distributed Cloud extends Google Cloud infrastructure, advanced AI and services directly into customer environments," said Eliot Danner, Managing Director, Google Distributed Cloud. "Together with Kyndryl, we're enabling organizations to run applications where public cloud alone cannot meet customers' regulatory, latency, or operational requirements."

Kyndryl's Distributed Cloud services provide a unified operating model that standardizes governance, security and lifecycle management across environments — enabling workloads to run locally using Google Distributed Cloud to meet their sovereignty, latency and data residency goals. This approach also gives organizations the flexibility to place and move workloads across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments as requirements evolve. To support Kubernetes‑ and container‑based application modernization, capabilities such as Gemini Enterprise can serve as an intelligent assistant to streamline the process, reduce complexity and accelerate adoption.

Kyndryl's Distributed Cloud capabilities with Google Distributed Cloud help enterprises:

Accelerate application modernization through Kubernetes and containerization

Support data-intensive and AI-driven workloads closer to where data is generated

Together, Kyndryl and Google Cloud are enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, improve cost efficiency, and enhance operational resilience as they scale AI and data workloads across distributed environments.

For more information about how Kyndryl and Google Cloud are partnering to serve customers, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/google-cloud.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl