Kyndryl Completes Sale of its Securities Industry Services Platform in Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its transaction processing platform for the securities brokerage industry in Canada, known as Securities Industry Services (SIS), to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

