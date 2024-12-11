Kyndryl Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ in Multiple Countries

Company Has Earned Top Honors in 60 Global Employer Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in Czechia, France, Hungary, India, Japan, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Kyndryl. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver employee retention and increased innovation. In its first three years as a company, Kyndryl has been awarded 60 workplace awards.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Our inclusive, engaging and flexible work environment supports our people – Kyndryls – to grow their skills and deliver on our mission to be at the heart of progress for our customers and communities," said Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kyndryl. "When we became a publicly traded, independent company just three years ago, we knew it was paramount to build the skills our customers require and a brand that is highly sought after by job seekers. As a company focused on being an employer of choice, we've built a differentiated culture — called The Kyndryl Way — to attract, retain, develop and engage a highly skilled workforce."

Kyndryls are at the heart of supporting the mission-critical IT environments of leading enterprises. The company puts the skills and career growth of Kyndryls at the center of its business – equipping them to build technical, leadership and business skills through a variety of methods. For Kyndryls, this presents a valuable opportunity to develop new skills and apply their expertise in supporting leading enterprises across a range of industries globally.

Additionally, the company's global Flexible Workplace Policy helps Kyndryls achieve business results and work/life balance. The policy enables managers and Kyndryls to have open dialogue and agree upon what work location works best for each employee, the team and the customer.

Kyndryl has also recently been recognized with a number of awards from Fairygodboss, the largest online career community helping women achieve their career goals. Kyndryl has been selected as one of the Best Companies for Women in 2024 for Flexibility in the Workplace and Top Rated Management in this year's Fairygodboss Best Companies for Women awards. These awards are based on anonymous reviews left on Fairygodboss.

Kyndryl offers competitive compensation and benefits, flexible work arrangements, recognition and rewards programs, and a culture of innovation and collaboration. View more of Kyndryl's awards and recognitions, and learn about Kyndryl's company culture in Kyndryl's 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

