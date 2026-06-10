Kyndryl Launches AI Orchestration for Business to Accelerate Agent-Driven Transformation

New Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework capability designed to fuel more responsive supply chains and personalized customer experiences across retail, CPG, travel and transportation industries

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission‑critical enterprise technology services, today announced Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business, a new capability built with the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework designed to move enterprises beyond experimentation and siloed workflows to enterprise-wide AI impact.

As organizations in retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), travel and transportation, and other industries struggle to leverage AI to meet customer expectations around personalized experiences, real-time responsiveness and seamless fulfillment, Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business helps to address this challenge. The capability autonomously interacts with AI agents across supply chains, commerce, finance, IT and customer operations to enable seamless coordination, cross-functional alignment and controlled execution at scale – supporting governed, policy-driven AI agent functionality.

"Enterprises are moving fast to embrace AI, but most are stuck in isolated pilots that don't change or improve their daily operations," said Rachel Calhoun, Vice President and Global Retail, CPG, and Travel and Transportation Leader at Kyndryl. "Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business helps companies bring order and clarity to AI complexity – coordinating how AI agents act across business functions, with clear guardrails and human oversight. That means fewer disruptions, faster decisions and the ability to protect and grow revenue and customer loyalty as AI becomes part of how the business runs."

Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business combines data, events and AI agents from across the enterprise to support role-based decision making and real-time action. Instead of reacting to issues after they occur, leaders and frontline teams receive proactive alerts, recommended actions and embedded agentic workflows that allow them to augment their own workstreams to intervene or approve automated actions before disruptions impact customers or revenue.

Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business supports agentic workflows for use cases across store and enterprise operations, including:

Agentic Commerce: Connects supply chain, pricing, promotions and customer engagement – allowing organizations to anticipate demand shifts, manage disruptions and personalize customer experiences without sacrificing control.

Connects supply chain, pricing, promotions and customer engagement – allowing organizations to anticipate demand shifts, manage disruptions and personalize customer experiences without sacrificing control. Proactive supply chain disruption management: Identifies supply risks, impacted SKUs and financial exposure in real time, prompting planners and managers to act before stock‑outs reach stores or customers.

Identifies supply risks, impacted SKUs and financial exposure in real time, prompting planners and managers to act before stock‑outs reach stores or customers. Role ‑ based operational orchestration: Delivers alerts, recommendations and actions to the right roles – such as demand planners, supply chain leaders and pricing teams – enabling faster, more coordinated decisions across functions.

‑ Delivers alerts, recommendations and actions to the right roles – such as demand planners, supply chain leaders and pricing teams – enabling faster, more coordinated decisions across functions. Policy ‑ driven execution and auditability: Embeds operational, regulatory and business rules directly into agent workflows at the reasoning level using policy as code , with full transparency into how decisions are made and executed.

‑ Embeds operational, regulatory and business rules directly into agent workflows at the reasoning level using , with full transparency into how decisions are made and executed. Coordinated commerce and customer experience enablement: Aligns supply, inventory, pricing and fulfillment decisions in real time to reduce disruptions, protect revenue and deliver a more consistent customer experience.

Kyndryl Consult experts will help customers design, deliver and deploy AI Orchestration for Business, while leveraging the full Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and the company's deep experience running mission-critical systems across hybrid cloud, on-premises and edge environments. The capability is cloud and large language model-agnostic, integrates with existing enterprise platforms and can operate with or without managed services tools – giving organizations the flexibility to modernize at their own pace.

Kyndryl is uniquely positioned to be the orchestration partner of choice for these industries, recognizing that achieving enterprise-scale process transformation requires targeted modernization across varied technology landscapes. Kyndryl accelerates this journey through a catalog of workflows and AI-native industry architectures that deliver speed, consistency and quality at scale. From unlocking legacy data and transactions across mainframe and distributed environments, to re-architecting applications to enable Model Context Protocol servers and power agentic workflows, Kyndryl leverages its comprehensive services to drive efficient end-to-end transformation.

Learn more information about Kyndryl AI Orchestration for Business.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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