Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Statements Following 55% Stock Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false and misleading statements about the company's cash management practices and the effectiveness of its internal controls. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: http://www.classactionlawyers.com/kyndryl.

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced that following its receipt of voluntary document requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures, the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting, and certain other matters. Kyndryl also disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the third quarter of 2026 and that it anticipated reporting material weaknesses in the company's internal controls over financial reporting. Kyndryl further announced that its CFO and General Counsel had both departed the company, effective immediately. Kyndryl's stock price fell 55% following these disclosures.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Kyndryl's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Kyndryl stock, you may have legal options. Visit http://www.classactionlawyers.com/kyndryl to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP