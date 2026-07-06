Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Statements, Over $50 Million in Insider Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false statements about FDA clearance requirements for one of the company's key products and demand for its dialysis machines. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/outset.

On March 30, 2026, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Outset Medical and its CEO and former CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between September 2020 and August 2024, the company misled investors by describing TabloCart as a non-medical accessory and later touting customer demand for Tablo dialysis systems, despite knowing that TabloCart required clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that demand for Tablo was weakening. These statements allegedly caused Outset Medical's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Davila found the complaint sufficiently alleged that defendants acted with scienter, or an intent to deceive, in making these false and misleading statements. During this period, company insiders sold over $50 million in stock. After the full truth came out in August 2024, when the company reported disappointing second quarter 2024 results, the stock price fell 68%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Outset Medical's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Outset Medical stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/outset to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP