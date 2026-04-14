Kyndryl Introduces Sovereignty Readiness Assessment and Solutioning to Support Business Continuity

New sovereignty services help organizations identify dependencies, risks and options to support continuity across complex IT environments

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning, a suite of advisory, implementation and managed services — including a new Sovereignty Readiness Assessment — designed to help organizations understand and manage dependencies as they seek greater choice, control and resilience across their IT environments.

"Sovereignty is no longer a theoretical or policy discussion. It's an operational risk issue organizations need to address now," said Fariba Wells, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Policy, Kyndryl. "Through our Sovereignty Solutioning, we can help organizations decide how critical assets and dependencies are managed, so they can adapt quickly and maintain business continuity as conditions change."

Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning combines consulting, engineering and operational capabilities to help organizations design and implement sovereignty‑ready architectures across hybrid IT environments and operate under sovereignty constraints with appropriate controls and auditability. It also supports ongoing governance to help organizations manage sovereignty as a continuous capability while maintaining flexibility and choice across complex IT environments. These may include on‑premises infrastructure, private, hybrid or public clouds, as well as partnering with hyperscalers or local providers.

The need for this approach is accelerating. According to the Kyndryl Readiness Report, 83% of business leaders say sovereignty and repatriation considerations have grown more important in the past year. Geopolitical uncertainty, business continuity demands and increasing interdependencies across IT environments are driving these changes.

"In a world of increasing complexity and demands, sovereignty is a strategic enabler of growth for global businesses beyond a constraint or compliance requirement," said Logan Wolfe, Partner, Global Enterprise Transformation, AI and Tech Strategy, Kyndryl. "Organizations that adopt Kyndryl's Sovereignty Readiness Assessment and Solutioning into their operating model can unlock new capabilities, innovate with confidence and build deeper trust with customers."

Kyndryl's new suite of sovereignty solutioning capabilities includes:

Conducting a Sovereignty Readiness Assessment that reviews an organization's current and planned posture across data, operational and technical domains, identifies risks such as data residency exposure and operational dependencies, and delivers a phased implementation roadmap

a Sovereignty Readiness Assessment that reviews an organization's current and planned posture across data, operational and technical domains, identifies risks such as data residency exposure and operational dependencies, and delivers a phased implementation roadmap Designing and building sovereignty-ready architectures, such as dedicated or hybrid environments, external encryption key management and in-country or on-premises infrastructure for sensitive workloads, including AI

sovereignty-ready architectures, such as dedicated or hybrid environments, external encryption key management and in-country or on-premises infrastructure for sensitive workloads, including AI Operating via in-region IT delivery, customer-controlled access models, separation of control planes and tested contingency and failover procedures to help mitigate external operational control risks

The company's Sovereignty Readiness Assessment applies Kyndryl's expertise in managing complex and evolving IT estates to evaluate the interconnectivity of technology, operations and data. Using a decision-oriented model that moves beyond static scores or vendor-specific approaches, the assessment identifies sovereignty gaps and operational dependencies. It then translates them into sequenced, practical options and a phased roadmap to guide an organization in making informed decisions across cloud and security as global requirements evolve.

Sovereignty considerations are also expanding into emerging areas such as AI. In these environments, organizations must consider data flows for training and inference, maintain auditability of AI-enabled operations, and support resilience as AI becomes embedded in mission-critical workflows.

Learn more about Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. Kyndryl designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission critical information systems that the world depends on every day.

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SOURCE Kyndryl