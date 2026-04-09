Kyndryl Launches AI-Powered Digital Twin for the Workplace

Built on Microsoft Foundry, Kyndryl's solution helps enterprises predict, prevent and resolve technology disruptions

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace, a new AI-powered capability designed to help organizations avoid workflow disruption by anticipating and resolving technology issues. Built on Microsoft Foundry, the solution combines predictive intelligence, automation, and operational insight to address one of the most critical challenges of the digital workplace — improving the employee experience through automated IT service operations.

With Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace, organizations can detect and address employee technology issues proactively. The capability continuously analyzes signals from employee devices, applications and workplace locations. The solution then automatically triggers alerts, recommends corrective actions and dispatches support resources before a system freezes or fails. By resolving issues behind the scenes, the solution helps keep employees productive and operations running smoothly.

"As a company, we sit squarely at the intersection of people, places, and technology, where real work happens, not just systems," said Michael Przytula, Digital Workplace Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "At Kyndryl, we're moving beyond reactionary support toward predictive experience engineering, turning experience data into foresight and real business impact from day one. This isn't just about optimizing tools; it is about elevating human work itself, anticipating friction before users feel it, mobilizing insights into action, and unlocking value that transforms how organizations work in the real world."

Today's enterprises face a growing Digital Workplace challenge: employee productivity increasingly depends on complex, interconnected technology, yet most IT organizations still rely on reactive, break-fix support models. Issues are often discovered only after employees are impacted — leading to lost productivity, frustrated workers and disrupted operations.

In mission-critical environments such as airports, even minor technology disruptions can have major downstream effects. For instance, a slow or unstable gate agent workstation can force employees to move terminals to keep flights on schedule — creating friction for staff and customers alike. This example reflects a broader challenge facing organizations across industries: how to dynamically support a distributed, technology-dependent workforce at scale, instead of waiting to repair systems after they break.

The Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace creates a virtual representation of how work happens across an organization. The unified view of workplace health and performance allows IT teams to see where work is being slowed, what is causing it and how to fix it before employees are affected. This is done using simulated user personas and aggregated patterns, not individual employee tracking, enabling privacy by design.

Running on Microsoft Azure, the Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace utilizes Microsoft Foundry to orchestrate its advanced AI capabilities. By combining Kyndryl's deep expertise in digital workplace operations with Microsoft's AI platform, organizations can move beyond experimentation to production-ready AI-driven workplace solutions, including:

Agentic AI optimization : AI agents autonomously identify issues, recommend fixes, and validate outcomes

: AI agents autonomously identify issues, recommend fixes, and validate outcomes Location-aware workplace health : Real-time visibility into the digital performance of specific offices or regions

: Real-time visibility into the digital performance of specific offices or regions Smarter asset and logistics planning: Integrates with inventory and supply chain systems to predict hardware refresh needs and optimize stock placement

The launch builds on a year of significant momentum for Kyndryl's digital workplace offerings, including recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services for the second time. The Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace also serves as the next evolution of the Kyndryl Microsoft Acceleration Hub, launched in late 2025, extending Kyndryl's AI-powered capabilities to transform workplace operations.

Learn more about the Kyndryl Digital Twin for the Workplace.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Karl Rosander, Katja Ruud, Biswajit Maity, Matt Baldino, Joe Trejo, 10 November 2025. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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SOURCE Kyndryl