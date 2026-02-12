Kyndryl Launches Intelligent Recovery Service to Enhance Cyber Resilience and Compliance

New service provides faster recovery, real-time visibility and proactive monitoring to enhance customer business continuity and regulatory compliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today launched Kyndryl Intelligent Recovery Service (KIRS), a cloud-based solution that helps organizations overcome cyber incidents and operational disruptions by automating recovery processes and delivering comprehensive visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. KIRS is integrated with Kyndryl Bridge, the company's AI-powered platform, and enables recovery at scale across customer IT estates, accelerating restoration of critical systems and supporting regulatory compliance requirements.

"Organizations face a dual cyber resilience challenge: recovering from disruptions faster than ever while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape," said Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader, Cyber Security and Resiliency, Network and Edge, Kyndryl. "Kyndryl Intelligent Recovery Service helps organizations close that gap by automating recovery workflows and providing real-time visibility. Through this enhanced capability, we are enabling our customers to quickly restore critical operations, manage risk proactively and maintain compliance without disruption."

Kyndryl's extensive expertise in cyber incident recovery and AI-powered technologies enables KIRS to strengthen operational resilience and support compliance across complex IT environments. The service reduces manual effort, accelerates system restoration and supports proactive continuity planning by helping organizations anticipate and prioritize operational needs and address resiliency gaps.

KIRS provides real-time insight into customers' recovery objectives, system health and resiliency posture to support informed decisions and ongoing compliance. The service features unified dashboards that offer centralized visibility into recovery progress and compliance metrics to simplify governance and oversight. The service supports cloud platforms, containerized workloads and databases, enabling organizations to build flexible, customized recovery strategies.

KIRS can address complex recovery challenges across several industries, including:

Retail: Protects essential systems like point-of-sale, inventory management and loyalty platforms to enable smooth shopping experiences and mitigate revenue loss during outages.

Healthcare: Enables healthcare organizations to handle thousands of workloads across hospitals and clinics, supporting continuous patient care while meeting strict recovery time objectives (RTOs) and regulatory requirements.

Financial services: Helps protect sensitive data and transaction systems in highly regulated environments, enabling efficient recovery to mitigate operational risk and sustain customer trust.

Manufacturing and energy: Supports recovery for operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, helping to mitigate production disruptions and maintain safety standards across distributed environments.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation, and managed services to thousands of customers across more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes complex information systems that the world relies on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

