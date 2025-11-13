Kyndryl launches new agentic AI services to support agentic-driven workforce strategy development and customer experience

New Kyndryl Consult organizational change management services harness Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to help enterprises ready their workforces and redefine how work is done

Kyndryl introduces pioneering agentic AI experience design services to deliver dynamic, curated interaction between people and AI agents

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today unveiled new advisory and implementation services to guide organizations in change management to scale agentic AI for business outcomes. Harnessing the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework, the new services redefine how work is done, speed adoption and bring employees and customers along the AI journey while creating engaging interaction between people and AI agents.

"Agentic AI will rapidly reshape job roles, ways of working and how enterprises are organized – and equally change how they engage their customers," said Ismail Amla, Senior Vice President of Kyndryl Consult. "Organizations that move fast to bring their workforces and customers along the AI journey, through intentional change management and engaging experience between people and AI agents, will have the competitive advantage and gain the most from their AI investments."

Kyndryl is strongly positioned to help organizations reskill their workforces to leverage AI, drive change management, redesign business processes and facilitate people-AI collaboration through the design and delivery of curated, agentic experiences.

To achieve significant value from AI investments requires enterprises to focus on people's experience with AI agents, systemic upskilling, business process design and employee training. Kyndryl's new services address the critical need to align workforce strategies and customer experience with agentic AI.

Kyndryl experts are supporting customers with the new services, such as working with a large global manufacturing company to design culture, upskilling and organizational structure aligned with AI-enabled transformation. Additionally, Kyndryl is creating a program to support a healthcare company's workforce to adopt AI and new technologies in daily work.

Preparing the workforce for the AI era is an urgent imperative for business leaders. According to Kyndryl's newly released 2025 Readiness Report , 87% of leaders believe AI will completely reshape jobs in their organizations in the next year, and only 29% feel their workforce is ready to successfully leverage the technology. The Report also found that readiness is driven by organizational culture: those that have a culture of adaptability for continuous transformation are 15 points more likely to achieve positive ROI from AI investments and 14 points more likely to scale innovation past proofs of concept.

Kyndryl Consult and Kyndryl Vital experts work with customers to utilize the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to proactively address the following:

Workforce transformation and organizational change management

Kyndryl's experts support customers to enable continuous reskilling and upskilling through tailored learning programs – prioritizing agile approaches for workforce structure and talent development in the AI-native roadmap.

The Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework provides organizations with a blueprint for adopting and integrating agentic AI at scale. In tandem, Kyndryl's workforce transformation and organizational change management experts identify and shape meaningful, professional roles for an organization that's becoming increasingly AI-enabled and create and deliver the approach for helping the workforce to adopt, use and embrace AI. Kyndryl experts create a systemic approach for upskilling across professions based on how job roles will evolve in an AI-enabled organization. Additionally, Kyndryl provides training on using AI to perform daily work.

Business process redesign

Kyndryl experts guide companies in how to reengineer business processes with a digital workforce. They evaluate the way the processes work today, create a plan to optimize them for AI and build agents to support the new approach. In parallel, they evaluate how the business process changes will change professional roles and daily work. Based on this roadmap, the Kyndryl team identifies the skill gaps and builds a plan for upskilling and adoption to prepare the workforce for the future.

User experience design and delivery

The Kyndryl Vital design-led transformation practice plays a pivotal role in facilitating people-AI collaboration and design at Kyndryl's AI Innovation Labs, which the company continues to expand globally. Kyndryl Vital will build on its co-design platform and the capabilities from the Agentic AI Framework to deliver AI-powered customer, employee and citizen experiences. The Kyndryl Vital services leverage the full capabilities of agentic AI to deliver intentional, curated design where AI can act proactively on the user's behalf.

Unlike traditional prompt-driven AI, Kyndryl's approach empowers AI agents to anticipate user needs, guide interactions and deliver meaningful insights with rich user interfaces – driving adoption through AI solutions that achieve real business outcomes. With AI-powered co-creation, Kyndryl Vital experts harness the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework to create consistent, context-aware experiences via intelligent interfaces that make machine-to-people conversations more natural and impactful.

