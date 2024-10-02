Kyndryl Launches Services to Speed Adoption of AI-Powered Workplace Solutions for Copilot for Microsoft 365

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today unveiled an expanded portfolio of services around Copilot for Microsoft 365 to speed AI adoption in the workplace. Microsoft Gen AI for the workplace by Kyndryl includes services that will help customers maximize the business impact of Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Building on its vast experience with deploying enterprise AI services, Kyndryl is helping customers build effective use cases to adopt Copilot for Microsoft 365. Kyndryl's new services drive high-impact use cases by aligning data services (which includes capabilities around Microsoft Purview), data extensibility, user interface design, and continuous improvement reporting. The services are designed to empower customers by enhancing decision-making, streamlining operations, and driving digital transformation, while accelerating deployment and adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 services.

"We have created a trusted environment for customers to explore the benefits and value Copilot for Microsoft 365 provides as they look to drive efficiencies and use AI to grow and deliver greater business outcomes," said Ivan Dopplé, Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl Digital Workplace Services. "With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, providing advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organizations confidently implement Copilot for Microsoft 365 services at scale and positively impact their businesses."

Kyndryl's Copilot for Microsoft 365 services are ready for customization to support the AI plans and specific needs of individual customers. Kyndryl Consult experts provide a range of advisory, implementation and managed services — from co-creation and transformation to strategic consulting and ongoing IT support service. Working directly with customers, Kyndryl consultants will assess customers goals and opportunities to determine use cases both fit-for-purpose and aligned with their business outcomes.

This consult-led approach includes a Copilot Value Discovery Workshop designed for organizations to maximize the potential of the AI capabilities of Copilot for Microsoft 365. The workshop helps customers confirm the technical skills required and that prerequisites for Copilot for Microsoft 365 are in place and address their information governance requirements.

Kyndryl built the new services leveraging its extensive experience and know-how from its own IT transformation and Copilot deployment. According to an internal Kyndryl survey, 95% of users reported a savings of at least 20 minutes (per day) in knowledge discovery alone. Combining that with additional capabilities specific to each customer's enterprise environment, Kyndryl expects the return on investment in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to become an invaluable competitive advantage for users.

Microsoft was Kyndryl's first global strategic alliance upon becoming an independent public company, and the companies continue to closely collaborate and expand new areas of innovation that drive better business outcomes for customers, tapping into incremental multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunities in fast-growing areas such as data modernization, governance and AI.

