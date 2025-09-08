Kyndryl Named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customer's Choice Provider for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Kyndryl believes recognition in "Voice of the Customer" highlights strong customer satisfaction with Kyndryl's digital workplace services, capabilities, and delivery

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been recognized as a Customer's Choice Provider in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS).

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, can also complement expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on the direct peer experience of buying, implementing, and operating a solution.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers in the Gartner Voice of the Customer report," said Ivan Dopplé, SVP & Global Practice Leader, Kyndryl Digital Workplace Services. "We believe this acknowledgment underscores the trust our customers place in us and validates our commitment to delivering workplace solutions that elevate employee experience, boost productivity, and drive real business outcomes. Our teams are relentlessly focused on partnering with customers to meet their evolving workplace needs with agility and innovation."

Kyndryl believes this recognition reflects the company's continued investment in digital workplace innovation, including the company's Kyndryl Bridge platform, experience-centric delivery through Experience Level Agreements (XLAs), and sustainable workplace solutions.

