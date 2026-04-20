Kyndryl Named a Leader in 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes - Services and Solutions

Report highlights Kyndryl's modernization capabilities and AI-enabled models that help enterprises advance their mainframe strategies.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in three categories in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes — Services and Solutions Report, including Mainframe Technology Consulting, Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS) and Application Modernization Services.

The ISG recognition underscores Kyndryl's expertise supporting mission-critical mainframe environments and its commitment to delivering modernization built on security and governance, supported by automation, AIOps and AI‑enabled discovery. It also reflects the company's continued investment in workforce development, ecosystem partnerships and resilient modernization pathways for regulated industries.

"Kyndryl's comprehensive mainframe consulting service enables it to support discrete projects and multi-year transformations, addressing both infrastructure and applications across various hosting models," said Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, ISG distinguished analyst and author. He added that Kyndryl's MFaaS and agentic-AI capabilities offer customers predictable economics, operational agility and modernization readiness.

"ISG's recognition reinforces what we're hearing from customers: they want to modernize mainframe environments without compromising resilience," said Shawn D'Souza, SVP, Global Digital Consult Leader, Kyndryl. "At Kyndryl, we combine deep mainframe expertise with AI-enabled insights, strong governance, and ecosystem partnerships to help clients integrate and modernize responsibly across hybrid cloud environments."

ISG recognized Kyndryl in the following areas:

Leader in Mainframe Technology Consulting: ISG cited the company's strategy and assessment-led approach, targeted optimization, and hybrid cloud integration focus, supported by Kyndryl Bridge and agentic AI-enabled automated discovery and operational insights.

Leader in the Mainframe as a Service quadrant: ISG recognized Kyndryl for operating a large global MFaaS and mainframe outsourcing footprint. The report highlighted Kyndryl's flexible consumption models, ranging from customer-owned environments to shared platforms like zCloud and C4i, and its continued investment in AI-driven autonomy, observability and IBM Z modernization aligned with customer resiliency and scalability needs.

Leader in Application Modernization Services: ISG highlighted the company's end-to-end modernization approach — from structured assessments and iterative implementation to hybrid cloud integration—enabled by Kyndryl Bridge and its agentic AI and governance capabilities, alongside strong hyperscaler alliances.

The report provides guidance for enterprises navigating generative AI‑driven discovery, deterministic modernization approaches, AIOps adoption and hybrid integration, while evaluating providers' ability to support resilient and scalable mainframe operations.

Read a copy of the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Mainframes — Services and Solutions Report and learn more about Kyndryl's mainframe and modernization services.

About ISG Provider Lens® Research

The ISG Provider Lens® Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, visit www.isg-one.com/research/isg-provider-lens.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Press Contact

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SOURCE Kyndryl