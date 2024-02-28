Kyndryl Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023 Vendor Assessment [doc # US49116023 , November 2023].

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 18 managed service providers that utilize managed public cloud services, using public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms, to help customers digitally modernize, navigate cultural and economic change and drive business growth. Kyndryl was positioned in the Leaders category.

"In supporting enterprises with managed public cloud services, Kyndryl exceeded market standards in bundling managed public clouds with private clouds to create hybrid clouds, providing FinOps, utilizing SRE (Site Reliability Engineering), deploying a wide array of software technologies including SaaS applications on public clouds, and in providing enterprises with a full array of partnerships with public cloud providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google)," said David Tapper, VP Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Services, IDC. "With this breadth of capability, Kyndryl should be well positioned to support enterprise cloud strategies that are increasingly focused on aligning use of public cloud IaaS providers by type of technology (e.g., IoT, analytics, compute, storage, blockchain), expanding use of public cloud platforms (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and optimizing financial management of cloud (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS)."

"Kyndryl is proud to be named a Leader for managed public cloud services, which we believe reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and agile solutions that enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve desired business outcomes," said Dave Simpson, Global Cloud Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "As the world's largest company in managed IT infrastructure services, our network of hyperscaler partnerships, technology alliances and broad portfolio of capabilities enable us to meet customers where they are on their IT modernization journeys in a hybrid cloud environment."

