Kyndryl Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023

News provided by

Kyndryl

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Public Cloud Services 2023 Vendor Assessment [doc #US49116023, November 2023].

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 18 managed service providers that utilize managed public cloud services, using public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service platforms, to help customers digitally modernize, navigate cultural and economic change and drive business growth. Kyndryl was positioned in the Leaders category.

"In supporting enterprises with managed public cloud services, Kyndryl exceeded market standards in bundling managed public clouds with private clouds to create hybrid clouds, providing FinOps, utilizing SRE (Site Reliability Engineering), deploying a wide array of software technologies including SaaS applications on public clouds, and in providing enterprises with a full array of partnerships with public cloud providers (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google)," said David Tapper, VP Outsourcing and Managed Cloud Services, IDC. "With this breadth of capability, Kyndryl should be well positioned to support enterprise cloud strategies that are increasingly focused on aligning use of public cloud IaaS providers by type of technology (e.g., IoT, analytics, compute, storage, blockchain), expanding use of public cloud platforms (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) and optimizing financial management of cloud (e.g., IaaS, PaaS, SaaS)."

"Kyndryl is proud to be named a Leader for managed public cloud services, which we believe reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and agile solutions that enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve desired business outcomes," said Dave Simpson, Global Cloud Practice Leader, Kyndryl. "As the world's largest company in managed IT infrastructure services, our network of hyperscaler partnerships, technology alliances and broad portfolio of capabilities enable us to meet customers where they are on their IT modernization journeys in a hybrid cloud environment."

Learn more information about Kyndryl Cloud Services.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.  

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective.

Media Contact:
Kyndryl Press
press@kyndryl.com

SOURCE Kyndryl

Also from this source

Kyndryl Launches Unified SIM to Deliver Integrated Global Connectivity

Kyndryl Launches Unified SIM to Deliver Integrated Global Connectivity

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the launch of a unified, multi-IMSI SIM service designed ...
Kyndryl Announces Global Alliance and Private 5G Network Service Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kyndryl Announces Global Alliance and Private 5G Network Service Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a global strategic alliance with Hewlett Packard...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.