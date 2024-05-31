Kyndryl Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, 2024

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment [doc # US50539623 April 2024].

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 13 Microsoft solutions services providers with broad portfolios spanning IDC research coverage and on a worldwide scale. According to IDC analysis and buyer perception, Kyndryl was positioned in the Leaders category.

The IDC MarketScape noted, "Kyndryl and Microsoft partner to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to help their customers accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications and processes, support mission-critical workloads, and enable modern work experiences."

The IDC MarketScape also noted that, "Together with Microsoft, Kyndryl supports enterprises wherever they are on their digital journey, providing the right services and solutions to empower flexible work, fuel innovation, improve time to value, and unlock the full potential for long-term business impact."

"As enterprises increasingly embrace and count on cloud services to enable innovation, Kyndryl is proving itself as a leader and trusted partner that companies can count on to help their businesses unlock the potential of their mission-critical data and workloads," said Brian Wood, Research Director, IDC. "With its broad experience, solutions and ability to accelerate cloud adoption, Kyndryl is well positioned to continue supporting and enabling enterprise cloud modernization strategies that organizations want and need to drive long-term growth."

"Kyndryl is gratified to be named a Leader for worldwide Microsoft implementation services," said Giovanni Carraro, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Alliances, Kyndryl. "Our commitment to partnering with hyperscalers like Microsoft, combined with our expertise in managing complex hybrid IT estates, helps us deliver innovative cloud solutions that drive impactful and transformative business outcomes for customers."

Learn more information about Kyndryl's alliance with Microsoft.

