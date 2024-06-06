Kyndryl Named a Newsweek Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplace for Second Year

Company Earns Top Honors in Various Global Employer Awards and Accolades

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, has been named one of Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Kyndryl was the largest employer ranked in the top 50 companies. The company was named one of Newsweek's 2024 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace® because, according to Newsweek," Kyndryl fosters a dynamic, service-oriented work environment through 'The Kyndryl Way,' which is aimed at enhancing collaboration, delivering value and promoting global knowledge exchange. Respect and inclusiveness are key, with employees directly giving feedback that shapes policies of diversity and openness. Employee development is a priority, with comprehensive training programs and career frameworks that encourage lifelong learning and professional growth. Leadership at Kyndryl is exemplified by CEO Martin Schroeter, whose approach embodies the company's values through direct engagement and the promotion of a flexible, inclusive work environment. This leadership style creates a workplace that supports employee well-being and encourages community involvement through volunteering."

"At Kyndryl, we are a people-centric business focused on being at the heart of progress for our customers and our communities," said Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kyndryl. "As a company focused on being an employer of choice, we've built a differentiated culture — called The Kyndryl Way — to attract, retain, develop and motivate a highly skilled workforce. Core to that culture is maintaining an inclusive, engaging and flexible work environment that supports the professional growth of our people and their ability to deliver for our customers."

Kyndryl has also won several LinkedIn Awards for top companies to work for. Driven by unique LinkedIn data, the methodology looks at different aspects of career advancement, ranking companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression: ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

In France, Brazil and Mexico, Kyndryl was named one of the Top Companies for 2024. Kyndryl was also named the #1 best tech company to work for in Brazil and the UK, as well as #6 in LinkedIn's 25 best large companies in the UK to grow your career. In Spain, Kyndryl was ranked #8 on LinkedIn's list of best technology companies to work for in Spain.

Kyndryl is committed to creating a positive and inclusive work environment where every employee can thrive and grow. The company offers competitive compensation and benefits, flexible work arrangements, learning and development opportunities, wellness programs, recognition and rewards, and a culture of innovation and collaboration.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

View the company certification page for Kyndryl.

For the full Newsweek list of 2024's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2024.

