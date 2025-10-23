Kyndryl named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace® by the Wall Street Journal

Company has earned more than 100 top honors in employer awards and accolades globally

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, has been named one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® by the Wall Street Journal. The 2025 list recognizes organizations that prioritize respect, care and appreciation for employees at the core of their operations – earning the trust and respect of the people who work for them. Kyndryl's inclusion highlights its commitment to preparing its workforce for the future through AI integration and continuous learning.

"At Kyndryl, our people are at the center of everything we do," said Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kyndryl. "This recognition reflects our commitment to building a culture that empowers our people to thrive and embrace innovation. As AI reshapes the workplace, we're investing in tailored learning and development programs that help our employees not just adapt to change but lead it."

According to the 2025 Kyndryl Readiness Report, 87% of surveyed organizations agree that AI will significantly reshape roles and responsibilities over the next 12 months. As organizations prepare for this reality, Kyndryl supports its people by helping them integrate new technologies into their work, build critical skills and transition into evolving roles. Through tailored AI education and skilling initiatives, Kyndryl is equipping its workforce with the capabilities needed to grow and thrive in an evolving landscape.

Kyndryl's AI Learning Hub is a cornerstone of this effort. The platform delivers role-based learning experiences that enable Kyndryls to upskill in ways that are most impactful to customers. It empowers employees to integrate AI into their day-to-day work – whether by building agents or streamlining tasks – so they can focus on higher-value outcomes and drive innovation across the enterprise.

These workforce developments are supported by The Kyndryl Way – the Company's services-led culture launched in 2022 and built on collaboration, mutual responsibility and excellence. Kyndryl has trained thousands of people managers, introduced new leadership development programs, and championed behaviors that reflect its values. These efforts have contributed to improved employee engagement and espoused effective leadership across the organization.

In 2025, Kyndryl has received 34 global awards for workplace culture and leadership, including #19 on Newsweek's list of global Most Loved Workplaces, certified as a Great Place to Work in 10 countries and recent recognition by Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for our employee value proposition, learning programs, and more. Since its founding in 2021, the Company has earned more than 100 workplace accolades globally.

To view Kyndryl's certification page, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/kyndryl/.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl press contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl