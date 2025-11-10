Kyndryl Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Outsourcing Services

Kyndryl delivers resilient, outcome-focused solutions for complex IT environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Outsourcing Services. The report evaluates 17 global providers on their Ability to Execute – considering factors such as operational effectiveness, global delivery and client impact– and for Completeness of Vision that reflects strategic clarity, innovation, and market insight among other aspects.

Kyndryl's placement in the Leaders quadrant marks its ability to execute, innovate and deliver real-time, AI-powered IT solutions that drive customer outcomes.

"As AI reshapes global compute demands, the evolution of data center services is unfolding at a record pace – and the shift from infrastructure and capacity management to AI-led capability orchestration will be the inflection point for most customers," said Antoine Shagoury, CTO, Kyndryl. "Being named a leader reflects Kyndryl's commitment to delivering intelligent, secure and resilient, and forward-looking solutions – supported by our AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge – that help navigate complexity, unlock value, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Gartner defines the data center outsourcing (DCO) services market as a comprehensive suite of services that support deployment, consolidation, optimization, modernization and managed services. These services primarily cater to data centers, private clouds, edge computing, ERP hosting, mainframes or legacy systems, midrange systems, infrastructure modernization, network and security.

According to Gartner, "Leaders perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market's direction (digital transformation, cloud-first, intelligent automation, agile operations, and their own ecosystem) and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market rather than follow it."

Kyndryl's Capabilities:

Advisory-Led Delivery: Through Kyndryl Consult , Kyndryl brings strategic guidance together with managed services and partner technologies. This integrated approach drives IT solutions that are outcome-driven and aligned with each customer's business and technology priorities.

Through , Kyndryl brings strategic guidance together with managed services and partner technologies. This integrated approach drives IT solutions that are outcome-driven and aligned with each customer's business and technology priorities. AI-Enabled Visibility and Control: Kyndryl Bridge , Kyndryl's AI-powered open integration platform, combines data, patterns, AI, and the company's unique expertise to provide customized, actionable insights to continuously run and transform IT estates to deliver greater business value.

, Kyndryl's AI-powered open integration platform, combines data, patterns, AI, and the company's unique expertise to provide customized, actionable insights to continuously run and transform IT estates to deliver greater business value. Deep Expertise in IBM Z and Power: Under its Core Enterprise and zCloud Services, Kyndryl supports millions of MIPS and CPW and leverages the expertise of thousands of mainframe specialists to help customers modernize and optimize their core systems.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for DCO Services assesses providers on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, offering critical analysis to help CIOs and IT leaders select the right provider for DCO service contracts that support essential business functions and objectives.

Learn more about Kyndryl being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Center Outsourcing Services or about Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl Consult and Mainframe Modernization.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

