Kyndryl Releases Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report

Company earns global recognition for sustainability leadership, advances AI governance and achieves double-digit emissions reductions compared to 2023 baseline

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise services, today announced the release of its Fiscal Year 2025 Corporate Citizenship Report.

The report highlights Kyndryl's continued progress across its three corporate citizenship pillars – Environment, People and Trust. The Company's significant achievements underscore Kyndryl's ongoing commitment to sustainability, responsible innovation and inclusive growth.

"Corporate citizenship is a driving force for innovation, growth and global impact at Kyndryl. We are committed to advancing sustainability, empowering our workforce and communities, ensuring high standards of corporate governance and supporting our customers in achieving their objectives," said Faith Taylor, Senior Vice President, Global Citizenship and Sustainability at Kyndryl. "We're proud to be shaping a future where sustainability and social impact, powered by transformative technologies like AI, are integral to business success."

Highlights of Kyndryl's progress described in the report include:

Delivering an 18% reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG, market-based) compared to its fiscal 2023 baseline, supporting the Company's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and its near-term targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Reducing total energy consumption by 15% compared to its fiscal 2023 baseline, with 58% of its purchased electricity coming from renewable sources.

Doubling the average learning hours of customer-facing employees year-over-year, with an emphasis on advanced technology training.

Launching Kinship @ Kyndryl – a unified team dedicated to scaling initiatives that foster inclusion, belonging and employee well-being.

Awarding second-year grants to 12 nonprofits across 11 countries by the Kyndryl Foundation to advance cybersecurity and AI skilling and support training of more than 49,000 individuals.

Advancing Kyndryl's AI strategy and responsible AI principles by implementing a robust governance model to support the use of AI tools and technologies, as well as solutions for customers.

Enhancing Kyndryl's AI-driven sustainability services, which help organizations shape strategy, drive transformation and decarbonization, and meet regional and regulatory goals.

Kyndryl's significant progress in citizenship and sustainability has earned the Company several industry recognitions, including an EcoVadis Gold medal, placing it among the top five percent of participating organizations, inclusion in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies and Forbes' Net Zero Leaders lists and a leader ranking in the ISG Provider Lens™ Sustainability and ESG – IT Solutions and Services Report. Kyndryl has also received more than 60 workplace-related awards in the first three years of its operation as an independent company.

Read the full report and details on Kyndryl's corporate citizenship strategy and how the Company is powering progress for its people and communities through its differentiated culture – The Kyndryl Way.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

