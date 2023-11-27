Kyndryl Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Generative AI Solutions

New Innovation Factory to speed design and development of cloud, data, AI and generative AI projects

Kyndryl to strengthen base of AWS technical specialists and certified experts supporting AI and generative AI solutions on AWS

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on developing and delivering generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and advanced machine learning (ML) capabilities. This collaboration will help Kyndryl and AWS shared customers infuse innovation across their businesses, drive efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl and AWS intend to:

  • Establish the Kyndryl and AWS Innovation Factory, a mutual investment to co-create generative AI and ML solutions focused on specific industry use cases. Leveraging the Innovation Factory and Kyndryl's data-driven capabilities, customers can jump-start their cloud modernization journey and accelerate their business transformation.
  • Enhance Kyndryl's capabilities to design, implement, migrate, modernize and manage AWS cloud services across complex information technology environments.
  • Speed modernization of enterprise resource planning systems and other applications on AWS through a shared strategic execution plan designed to reduce costs, complexities and time.
  • Deepen the expertise among Kyndryl's technical specialists to rapidly expand the number of AWS based certifications and specialist certifications on the 10,000+ AWS certifications already obtained to add thousands more certifications.

"The expansion of our alliance with AWS fuels Kyndryl's ability to help customers accelerate the adoption – and maximize the benefit of – generative AI solutions," said Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl Applications, Data and AI global practice leader. "The collaboration will also help Kyndryl scale its reach and ability to facilitate customers' digital transformations on AWS through a growing variety of application modernization options."

"Our customers turn to AWS Partners to support them through their cloud migration journey, in optimizing their IT assets to unlock future business growth and identifying how and where to leverage new technologies for maximum business impact," said Julia Chen, Vice President of Partner Core at AWS. "We are delighted to be working with Kyndryl to help our shared customers to leverage data to derive AI insights at scale."

"Given Kyndryl's expertise and skills in supporting enterprises in their digital transformation journey, we knew they would be the ideal AWS Partner to modernize and migrate our mission-critical workloads to AWS," said Michael Wagner, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Care New England. "This migration project is key to reducing our operations costs, strengthening our system's data security and freeing up valuable time for our staff to focus on providing the highest quality patient care."

Kyndryl will also utilize its AI-readiness program to further support customers in the adoption of responsible AWS generative AI services. This program relies on Kyndryl's deep domain knowledge and enterprise-grade AI expertise to provide customers with the necessary end-to-end services to incorporate generative AI solutions that will drive business impact.

For more information about Kyndryl's data and AI services, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/services/data

For more information on Kyndryl's alliance with AWS, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/in/en/about-us/alliances/aws

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "predict," "project," "plan," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "target," "may," "should," "would," "could," "outlook" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements representing management's beliefs about future events, transactions, strategies, operations and financial results, may be forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

