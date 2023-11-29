Kyndryl to Accelerate Mainframe Application Modernization for Customers with AWS

News provided by

Kyndryl

29 Nov, 2023, 17:37 ET

Kyndryl Bridge to drive more insights with the AWS Mainframe Modernization service

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Premier Tier Services Partner to help customers simplify and accelerate their mainframe modernization initiatives. The company also unveiled new capabilities designed to seamlessly integrate mainframe applications and data with AWS technologies, and/or move mainframe workloads to AWS.

Kyndryl now supports the AWS Mainframe Modernization service, a unique platform that allows customers to migrate and modernize their on-premises mainframe applications to a cloud native fully managed runtime environment on AWS. Kyndryl will bring its industry-leading mainframe expertise, skills and capabilities to help customers manage their complex transformation initiatives more efficiently and effectively.

As part of their expanded relationship with AWS, Kyndryl launched a suite of new, tailored capabilities to automate the provisioning and management of AWS mainframe modernization environments and help customers optimize deployments:

  • Kyndryl Cloud Native Services (KCNS) for mainframe modernization will enable businesses to streamline lifecycle management across their platforms and ensure consistent provisioning, backup, compliance, and monitoring for mainframe applications and infrastructure components. In addition, Kyndryl will help automate operations, track AWS runtime performance, and ensure system health. This can drive continuous modernization as well as faster innovation and time to value for customers.
  • Application replatforming/refactoring via integrated DevSecOps provides application platform engineering and developer agility on both the mainframe and AWS, enhancing the developer experience and accelerating mainframe modernization.
  • Application refactoring for migration from the mainframe to AWS is supported by Kyndryl migration experts and helps customers optimize mainframe applications as microservices in a cloud-native environment.
  • Near real-time data replication between the mainframe and AWS using Kyndryl Consult to tune and manage third-party products to help increase analytical insights from integrated data sources that customers use to address business challenges.

Additionally, the integration of AWS environments with the AI-powered Kyndryl Bridge open integration platform provides real-time visibility and actionable insights into operational data, helping customers to better plan, leverage and gain insights from their mainframe applications and data in the cloud to support better business outcomes.

With the new Kyndryl capabilities and AWS Mainframe Modernization service, an end-to-end mainframe transformation factory can be created to integrate and migrate mainframe applications and data to AWS, which can provide seamless hybrid estate management for joint customers.

"AWS and Kyndryl's creativity and innovation to help implement mainframe modernization have assisted the State of Arizona Department of Economic Security in our modernization journey," said Mark Darmer, CIO of State of Arizona Department of Economic Security. "They continue to provide the type of innovation that is needed in the industry."

"I applaud Kyndryl's continued work with AWS. It represents a significant step forward in enabling organizations to optimize their workloads across cloud and mainframe environments," said Steven Dickens, VP and Practice Leader at the Futurum Group. "With Kyndryl's expertise and AWS' innovative technologies, businesses can achieve greater agility, cost-efficiency and innovation, ultimately driving their digital transformation efforts to new heights."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to support customers with modernizing their mainframe workloads, helping them drive the most value by integrating mainframe applications and data with AWS, or moving them to AWS," said Petra Goude, Kyndryl Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise & zCloud. "Our work with AWS enables businesses to increase access to valuable mainframe data and leverage new capabilities that will show the benefits of cloud automation and enhanced insights from their IT environments."

"AWS Mainframe Modernization service offers customers a comprehensive approach to modernize mainframe applications," said Bill Platt, General Manager for Migration Services at AWS. "Working with Kyndryl, we're providing the tools and expertise to help joint customers assess existing mainframe workloads, identify candidates for modernization, and create migration plans to help them identify opportunities to accelerate business value."

For more information about how Kyndryl and AWS are working to support mainframe customers, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/about-us/alliances/aws.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit: www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Press Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

Also from this source

Kyndryl Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Generative AI Solutions

Kyndryl Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Generative AI Solutions

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA)...
Kyndryl Unveils Services to Help Customers Create and Deploy Traditional and Generative AI Applications in VMware Private AI Environments

Kyndryl Unveils Services to Help Customers Create and Deploy Traditional and Generative AI Applications in VMware Private AI Environments

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has developed new services and capabilities for an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.