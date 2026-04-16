Kyndryl to Modernize Systems for North Carolina DMV

Hosted on Microsoft Azure to reduce wait times and deliver expanded digital DMV services statewide

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that it has been selected by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) for a contract to upgrade its core motor vehicle systems. The initiative aims to significantly reduce customer wait times and expand online access to essential DMV services statewide.

NCDMV is undertaking a comprehensive effort to replace its COBOL-based systems with a modernized platform as a significant part of an overall digital transformation to better serve North Carolina residents. The enhanced NCDMV environment hosted on Microsoft Azure supports faster, more resilient operations and future enhancements, while helping to meet rising driver expectations for reliable and user-friendly services.

"North Carolinians deserve a modern, efficient DMV that makes essential services easier and faster," said Paul Tine, Commissioner, NCDMV. "I'm excited for the future of our agency with this partnership. This was the best deal for taxpayers, and I'm confident NCMAX will deliver a significantly better experience for both our customers and our dedicated staff."

"Departments of motor vehicles provide essential services that people rely on every day, and the technology behind those services must be reliable and built to evolve," said James Rutledge, President, Kyndryl U.S. "By applying our experience modernizing complex, mission-critical environments, we are helping NCDMV build a more resilient foundation that improves everyday experiences and supports better service delivery for residents today and long into the future."

NCDMV's new environment will support faster in-office transactions, expanded online services and improved customer engagement. The new system is part of NCDMV's strategic plan to increase self-service options, such as mobile driver license applications and renewals, reduce customer wait times and accelerate staff onboarding. Kyndryl is also helping to build an NCDMV Mobile App and Digital Wallet for payments, renewals, appointments and alerts.

NCDMV selected Kyndryl based on its proven experience modernizing departments of motor vehicles across the United States. In large-scale initiatives in Arizona and Virginia, Kyndryl has helped agencies improve system reliability, enhance security and deliver more efficient, customer-focused services.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

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SOURCE Kyndryl