KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES HOSTED BY EVERCORE ISI AND MORGAN STANLEY

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will discuss information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance at upcoming investor conferences. Their presentations will be webcast as follows:

Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on Thursday, February 29 at 1:50 p.m. ET

at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:15 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcasts, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentations.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

Lori Chaitman

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

Ed Barbini

[email protected]

