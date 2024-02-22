KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCES HOSTED BY EVERCORE ISI AND MORGAN STANLEY

News provided by

Kyndryl

22 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will discuss information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance at upcoming investor conferences. Their presentations will be webcast as follows:

  • Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on Thursday, February 29 at 1:50 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:15 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcasts, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com.  Replays of the webcasts will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentations.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
Lori Chaitman
[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:
Ed Barbini
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Kyndryl

Also from this source

Kyndryl and Veeam Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Deliver Comprehensive Cyber Resiliency

Kyndryl and Veeam Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Deliver Comprehensive Cyber Resiliency

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest technology infrastructure services provider, and Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data...
Kyndryl Completes $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes, Its First Debt Issuance as an Independent Company

Kyndryl Completes $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes, Its First Debt Issuance as an Independent Company

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the completion of an offering of $500...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.