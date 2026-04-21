Kyndryl Wins Five 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards

Recognition spans infrastructure modernization, regional excellence and talent development across multiple markets

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced it has been named the winner of five 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for the Company's impact, innovation and commitment to customer success across multiple regions. The awards acknowledge partners that deliver outstanding customer value through the development and deployment of innovative solutions on Google Cloud.

Kyndryl has won Partner of the Year Awards in the following categories:

Country Partner of the Year: Latin America – Mexico

Infrastructure Modernization – Migration: EMEA

Infrastructure Modernization – Migration: Latin America

Infrastructure Modernization – Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE)

Talent Development: Latin America

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Kyndryl a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

"We are honored to be recognized with five Partner of the Year Awards from Google Cloud, reflecting the dedication of our teams and the strength of our partnership," said Giovanni Carraro, Global Strategic Alliances Leader, Kyndryl. "Together, we are helping customers modernize their IT environments, accelerate cloud and AI adoption, and build the capabilities needed to operate and innovate with confidence."

This recognition across infrastructure modernization, regional excellence and talent development reflects the breadth of Kyndryl's collaboration with Google Cloud since 2021. Google awarded Kyndryl with the Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year Award for Infrastructure Modernization in 2025.

Kyndryl was recognized at the Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards event ahead of Google Cloud Next 2026, held in Las Vegas from April 22-24. More details on the 2026 awards, winners and finalists are available here.

Learn more information on the Kyndryl and Google Cloud alliance.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Press Contact

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SOURCE Kyndryl