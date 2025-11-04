KYOCERA AVX LAUNCHES A NEW LDS CAP ANTENNA FOR IRIDIUM SATELLITE IOT APPLICATIONS

Developed in collaboration with Iridium and qualified for use with Iridium Certus™ 9704 IoT modules, the new LDS cap antenna and evaluation board significantly outperform the ceramic patch antennas typically used in satellite IoT applications.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, launched a new LDS cap antenna and evaluation board optimized for Iridium® satellite IoT applications and designated as Iridium Qualified Antenna products for Iridium Certus 9704 modules.

Developed to provide Iridium with an embedded antenna optimized for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites used to provide seamless connectivity and data exchange for IoT devices anywhere in the world, the new KYOCERA AVX LDS cap antenna developed for Iridium outperforms the ceramic patch antennas traditionally used in these applications. Manufactured using laser direct structuring (LDS) technology — an efficient process for creating complex, compact, lightweight, wide-bandwidth, and high-gain 3D antenna designs on myriad substrates — the new LDS cap antenna is smaller and lighter than ceramic patch antennas and exhibits excellent right-hand circular polarization (RHCP) and superior gain from zenith to horizon, which maximizes satellite visibility and reliability and is especially beneficial for improving the connectivity of LEO satellites at low elevation angles. It also exhibits wider bandwidth and higher radiation efficiency than patch antennas.

This innovative on-board antenna has a small, lightweight form factor with a unique design that measures 35.7mm in diameter and 17.98mm high, weighs 6.85g, facilitates easy SMT assembly, and allows device manufacturers to locate components on its underside, saving space on the main PCB board.

The new KYOCERA AVX LDS cap antenna developed for Iridium supports GNSS (1,559–1,610MHz) and Iridium (1,616–1626.5MHz) frequencies with ~2dBi peak gain and 60% efficiency, and delivers reliable performance in challenging environments, including over metal. It's rated for 4W power handling, 50Ω feed point impedance, and operating temperatures extending from -40° to +85°C. It's also proven to withstand exposure to high temperatures, high humidity, and salt spray, compliant with the latest RoHS and REACH directives, and packaged and shipped on tape and reel for automated assembly with reflow soldering.

The new antenna is expressly designed for satellite connectivity, targeted for satellite IoT applications, and well-suited for applications including telematics, asset tracking, remote monitoring, smart farming, and smart city applications. And earlier this year, it was shortlisted for Electronic Specifier's Electronics Excellence Awards in the passive product category.

Both the KYOCERA AVX LDS cap antenna and its 70 x 70 x 32.5mm (L x W x H) evaluation board — designed to enable seamless integration and support quicker time to market — have also been designated as Iridium Qualified Antenna products for Iridium Certus 9704 products, including the Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module and Iridium Certus 9704 satellite IoT developer kit. The Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module with Iridium Messaging Transport® (IMT®) technology is the company's smallest, most powerful module. It's ideal for satellite IoT applications that require real-time data analysis, analytics, and automated decision-making — enabling IIoT, M2M, predictive maintenance, remote asset tracking, remote sensing, and uncrewed aircraft, vehicle, and vessel command and control applications with larger file size transfers and faster messaging speeds than previous Iridium IoT modules. It can also help organizations embrace the integration of AI and the IoT: the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT).

"The Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module packs tons of crucial and value-added capabilities into a small form factor to better support the growing satellite IoT market," said Omid Nia, Ph.D., Associate Director – Product Engineering and Certification at Iridium. "KYOCERA AVX's LDS antenna performance is excellent. It meets all defined Iridium performance and compliance requirements and is officially qualified for use with the Iridium Certus 9704."

"Iridium is the global leader in satellite IoT applications, so we're honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with them on the development of our latest innovative LDS cap antenna and enable their cutting-edge satellite IoT solutions," said Carmen Redondo, Director of Global Marketing – Antennas at KYOCERA AVX. "Our team's expertise in antenna design allowed us to help the Iridium team overcome challenges posed by traditional ceramic patch antennas and satisfy the unique demands of satellite IoT applications. Our antenna's RHCP and constant gain from zenith to horizon are especially advantageous for LEO satellite connectivity at low elevation angles, and its peak gain of approximately 2dBi and 60% efficiency ensures reliable performance in challenging environments in various industries. We also optimized its size, performance, and integration flexibility to quicken customers' time to market, and — like Iridium — are excited to see how customers implement this new technology and the Iridium Certus 9704 IoT solutions it enables."

