KYOCERA AVX Releases New KGP Series Stacked Capacitors

The new KGP Series commercial-grade stacked MLCCs are engineered to optimize the performance of high-frequency applications in the industrial, alternative energy, and downhole oil and gas industries and support the miniaturization and sustainability megatrends.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, released the new KGP Series commercial-grade stacked capacitors for high-frequency applications in the industrial and downhole oil and gas industries.

The new commercial-grade KGP Series stacked multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) deliver higher capacitance values in the same mounting area as traditional capacitors to support the enduring miniaturization megatrend and are manufactured without lead or cadmium to support the thriving sustainability megatrend and ease standards compliance. They also exhibit low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and inductance (ESL) to minimize noise and optimize performance and feature metal lead frames that reliably suppress both thermal and mechanical stress to ensure stability and durability.

KGP Series stacked MLCCs are currently available in five EIA case sizes (1210, 1812, 1825, 2220, and 2225) with two stack sizes, maximum thicknesses spanning 3.40mm to 6.95mm, and "J" or "L" leads. They are also available in three dielectrics (C0G, X7R, and X7T). The series is rated for operating voltages spanning 50V to 1,500V, capacitance values ranging from 10nF to 47µF ±10% or 20% capacitance tolerance, and operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C.

Ideal applications for the series extend throughout the industrial, alternative energy, and downhole oil and gas industries and include power supplies, DC/DC converters, control circuits, high voltage coupling, and DC blocking.

"The new KGP Series stacked MLCCs further expand our proven portfolio of capacitor solutions optimized for growing markets with challenging performance requirements, including the power supply and downhole drilling markets," said Zack Kozawa, Director of MLCC Product Marketing at KYOCERA AVX. "They also support the miniaturization and sustainability megatrends affecting these and other market segments."

KGP Series stacked MLCCs with C0G and X7R dielectrics are available in all five EIA case sizes with the full range of rated voltage values and capacitance values up to 220nF and 47µF, respectively. Those with X7T dielectrics are available in three EIA case sizes (1210, 1812, and 2220) with three rated voltages (250V, 450V, and 630V) and capacitance values up to 4.7μF.

All parts are thoroughly tested for visual characteristics, capacitance values, dissipation factor, temperature coefficient, insulation resistance, dielectric strength, temperature cycling, steady state and load humidity, high temperature load, termination strength, bending, vibration resistance, and soldering heat resistance to ensure peak performance in a wide range of challenging high-frequency applications. They are also RoHS compliant and packaged on tape and reel in quantities of 500–1,500 for automated placement.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

